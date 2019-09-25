SALAMANCA — After 2-2 start, the Ellicottville girls soccer team seems to be finding its groove.
Mandy Hurlburt recorded a hat trick and, after a see-saw battle in the first half, the Eagles pulled away for a 5-2 triumph in a CCAA East matchup between streaking teams on Tuesday.
In an eventful first 40 minutes, Salamanca took a 1-0 lead just six minutes in when Mariah Downey scored off a Rachel Chamberlain pass and added a second tally on a penalty kick from Aly Hill in the 23rd minute. Ellicottville, though, got goals from Emilee Ruiz, Hurlburt (on a PK) and Logan Fredrickson to bring a 3-2 lead into the break before Hurlburt scored twice more in the second half, including on another PK.
“It was truly a close first half,” Salamanca coach Michelle Hill said. “Ellicottville came out in the second half with more fight in them than (us).”
Kaitlyn McGuire, Ruiz and Jocelyn Wyatt all added assists while Brooke Eddy made four saves for the Eagles (5-2, 4-0), who have won three-straight — over Portville, Randolph and Salamanca — and currently hold the top spot in the league standings.
Holly McGonigle (4) and Alexis Palmeri (5) combined to make nine saves for the Warriors (6-4, 2-2), who saw a three-game win streak come to an end.
CCAA EAST
Franklinville 9, Cattaraugus-LV 0FRANKLINVILLE — Gabby Milligan recorded her first-career hat trick to power Franklinville to its first regulation win of the year.
Emily Bigler notched two goals while Nicole Hoeckh (penalty kick), Abby McCoy, Sadie Hood (assist) and Abby Burrell all found the back of the net for the Panthers (1-6-2). Tayne Swanick and Jordyn Harasta each added assists while Burrell (6 saves), Zoey Green (3 saves) and Cheznea Rivera (2 saves) all contributed to the shutout effort in goal.
Izzy Delamin made nine saves for the Timberwolves (4-6).
Portville 1, Randolph 0
RANDOLPH — Courtney Lyle scored off a Teagan Kosinski feed with just three minutes remaining to guide Portville (5-2-1) to a dramatic victory.
Faith Capito needed just one save to collect her first shutout of the season. Randolph fell to 1-7-1.
NON-LEAGUEGenesee Valley 1, Friendship 0FRIENDSHIP — Emera Aquila scored 30 seconds into the second half and the goal held up as Genesee Valley (4-4) won its second-straight.
Maddy Boeheim had the assist while Isabelle Ordway needed three saves to secure the Jaguars’ second shutout of the year.
“We handled them well defensively for most of the game, but we came out flat in the second half,” Friendship coach Deb Kane said.
Charis Ruxton made 14 saves for the Eagles (2-7).
Avoca 9, Scio 0
SCIO — Delaney Stowe, Selina Jud (2 assists) and Danielle Klem all scored two goals to power Avoca.
Shauna Pimm, Alexis Weldy (2 assists) and Faith Goodrich all added markers for Avoca, which took a 6-0 lead into halftime. Jordan Swift and Jolien Gay needed no saves to earn a combined shutout.
Scio fell to 1-6-1.
CCAA WEST
Olean 1, Fredonia 0FREDONIA — Lexi Gibbons broke a scoreless stalemate with 12 minutes remaining to lift Olean to its fourth-straight win.
Micheyla Williams notched six saves to her earn her fourth shutout in as many games for the Huskies (6-3).
“We dominated them and we just couldn’t score,” said OHS coach Dan Freeman, whose team outshot Fredonia on goal, 19-6. “We were on their side most of the game, I just can’t believe we didn’t have more goals than that.
“I sat back — I felt like I didn’t coach all that much. I was just watching them; they were doing everything right, we just couldn’t connect with the goal. Eventually, Gibbons broke through and put one in.”
Kelly Gullo turned away eight shots for the Hillbillies.