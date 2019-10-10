HERMITAGE, Pa. — The Bradford girls soccer team found itself in uncharted territory heading into Wednesday’s game against Hickory: on a losing streak.
But after back-to-back losses against District 10 foes, the Lady Owls worked back into the win column with a 3-0 result over Hickory to earn a critical late-season league victory.
Freshman Maddi Cowburn scored all three goals for Bradford (11-5, 8-5), with teammate Regan Johnson assisting on each.
“Those two really worked well together,” head coach Warren Shaw said. “They did damage up front but also worked hard to win balls all over the field.”
Defensively, Bradford’s Mackenzie Lucas had another strong performance in net with 20 stops to pick up her sixth clean sheet of the season.
“The back line to include the midfielders did not allow many quality shots on frame, they stepped to the ball and would not be beaten,” Shaw said. “(Mackenzie) is so good back there and really is playing nicely.”
In front of Lucas, Shaw praised the efforts of Abbie Nuzzo, Lauren Placer, Taylor Komidar, Liz Miller, Chloe Shaw and Bailee Fitzsimmons.
“This was a great bounce back game for us and the energy levels are back,” Shaw said. “We challenged them all to win balls and they did,” Shaw said.
NON-LEAGUE
Arkport/Canaseraga 4, Andover 1ARKPORT — Julia Flaitz scored two goals to lead Arkport-Canaseraga over Andover.
Guilianna Smith and Victoria McDaniel added a goal each with assists from Emily Pfaff and Maureen Stuckey.
In net for Arkport-Canaseraga, Emily Fuller played a full 80-minutes and made eight saves.
For Andover (9-4), leading-scorer Tess Spangenburg scored goal No. 20 on the season. In net, Liz Simon made 13 saves.
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG TOURNAMENT
Whitesville 2, Port Allegany 1BOLIVAR — Alexy Palmatier and Zoey Lee rallied the Blue Jays (10-2-1) to victory with a goal each and helped them advance to the tournament championship game.
Evin Stauffer gave Port Allegany (7-7-1) an early 1-0 lead after the second minute.
Whitesville responded in the 15th minute after Lee collared a pass from Kate Pensyl and slotted it home.
Palmatier scored the game-winner in the 15th minute of the second half on an unassisted goal.
“I was proud of the way our girls withstood the early blow from Port Allegany,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady said. “Giving up a goal so early can set the tone for the remainder of the game, but we didn’t hang our heads, and we showed good effort from then on. The quality of our play wasn’t always sharp, but we were able to get a positive result because of our effort. I thought we showed some character tonight.”
The Gators’ Brielle Budd finished 11 saves while Serina Button made four stops for Whitesville (10-2-1).