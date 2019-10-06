ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team allowed rare multiple goals, but that didn’t stop it from picking up another convincing win.
Alyssa Spring recorded a season-high four goals — two in each half — and Abbey Gardiner added the other two markers and an assist to power the Gators to a 6-2 triumph over Falconer in Saturday morning a CCAA West matchup.
Molly McClelland contributed two assists while Grace DeCapua added another helper for A-L, which scored four second-half goals to pull away, including three in a seven-minute stretch between the 32nd and 39th minutes.
Tierney Hemphill made eight saves over 50 minutes while Kelsey Riordan recorded six more over the other 30 minutes. It was only the second time in 12 games the Gators (11-1) allowed two goals, alongside a 2-1 double-overtime loss to North Tonawanda — its only setback.
A-L has outscored its opponents 57-8 on the year. Spring, now with 26 goals, remains second in the Big 30 in scoring this fall behind Bradford’s Regan Johnson (33).
Falconer’s Isabella Penhollow finished with two goals and Grace Lundmark made 11 saves.
NON-LEAGUE
Port Allegany 3, Eisenhower 2PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Cailey Barnett scored the game-winning goal and assisted on the two others as Port Allegany rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit for the win.
Emma Fox gave the Gators a 1-0 lead in the first half and tied it late in the second period, both off passes from Burnett. Burnett notched the go-ahead marker off a feed from Evin Stauffer.
Brielle Budd made seven saves for Port (6-5-1), which avenged a 4-0 loss to Eisenhower from earlier in the year. Cassie Smelko and Leah Peterson both had first-half goals while Faith Johnson made five saves for the Knights (7-3-2).
Whitesville 2, Jasper-Troupsburg 1
WHITESVILLE — Kate Pensyl and Zoey Lee tallied in the 11th and 25th minutes, respectively, and Whitesville held on.
Serina Button made one save for the Blue Jays (9-2-1), who outshot J-T, 10-4 (7-2 on goal). Bailee Jackson scored late in the second half and Kayla Atherton made five stops for the Wildcats (2-10).
“Our energy level was at a high level (to start), and we were able to get an early goal as a result of that,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady said. “We took our foot off the gas a little bit in the second half, and J-T did a nice job of capitalizing on that late. That woke us up and caused us to tighten up again and close out the game.”