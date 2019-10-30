WILLIAMSVILLE — Alyssa Spring and Molly McClelland have produced any number of big goals and big moments for the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team over the course of their careers.
And in their 100th career starts, they did so again.
Spring racked up four goals and Molly McClelland notched a marker as the Gators jumped out to a commanding 6-0 lead before settling for a 6-3 triumph over Royalton-Hartland in the Section 6 Class B-2 semifinals on Tuesday.
Grace DeCapua also scored while Abbey Gardiner handed out three assists for A-L, now 16-2. Sofia Fortuna dished out two assists while Kaitlyn Higby added a helper in the win. Allegany-Limestone held a 6-0 advantage, but Royalton-Hartland’s Kara Choate put a little scare into the Gators by scoring three consecutive second-half goals.
“We played really well for the first 50 minutes,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “The last 30 minutes, we kind of lost our composure. There was some confusion that allowed [Kara] Choate to score three times in a span of 20 minutes. We have some work to do in the back. Other than that we controlled the ball well.”
Tuesday’s game marked the 100th start for Spring and McClelland as varsity players for A-L. Spring has scored 35 goals this season, trailing only Bradford’s Regan Johnson (38) for the Big 30 lead. McClelland is third on the team in goals with 11.
Tierney Hemphill and Kelsey Riordan made a combined four saves for the Gators.
Royalton-Hartland (12-5-1) goalkeeper Rileigh McCabe pushed away 10 shots.
Top-seeded A-L will meet No. 6 Wilson (13-5-2), a 2-0 winner over Akron in the other semifinal, in Saturday’s championship game at Williamsville East.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS
CLASS C2 SEMIFINALS
Marion 5, Bolivar-Richburg 2
CALEDONIA — Abigail Marotta and Chloe DeLyser each tallied two goals and Brooke Guerin added the other to power top-seeded Marion (17-1).
“Coming into the game, we were the No. 5 seed and they were No. 1, and they have a girl that is one of the nation’s top goal scorers (DeLyser, who now has an impressive 68 markers on the year), but honestly, I feel like we gave them a really good game,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Mark Emery said. “Our kids executed the gameplan really well.”
McKinlee Harris led the way for the Wolverines with a goal and an assist while Madigan Harris tallied one goal. Victoria Stuck handed out one assist. The Harris twins each finished with a team-best 15 goals as the Wolverines concluded the season 13-4-2.
B-R goalkeeper Paige Taylor was forced to make 14 saves.
Marion’s Jenna Crego collected three saves.