ALLEGANY — Both coaches were in agreement: the second half belonged to the Olean High girls soccer team.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, a strong 40 minutes after the break wasn’t quite enough.
Molly McClelland and Alyssa Spring each had first-half goals, the latter coming on a penalty kick, and Allegany-Limestone staved off a late Olean push for a 2-1 triumph in a CCAA West rematch on Tuesday.
Alexis Gibbons brought the Huskies to within 2-1 with her team-leading 15th goal of the year in the eighth minute of the second half. But just like in the first meeting, when Olean’s 1-0 second-half lead evaporated into a 3-1 loss, the Huskies came up short in their quest to knock off the league-leader.
“(A-L coach Dale MacArthur) has a great team,” OHS coach Dan Freeman said. “We always give them a battle, and I think that’s what we did. We gave up the PK, and if they wouldn’t have gotten that, it’s 1-1 and who knows what would have happened? In the last 20 minutes, we were really pressing them.”
He then added with a laugh, “It’s always good to get Dale out of his chair. He was wiping his forehead, waving his hands; I think we had him worried, and that’s always a good moral victory. We were outshot 17-11, but other than that, we played pretty well. Their offense is strong, so our defense worked hard to contain them a little bit.”
McClelland tallied 15 minutes in before Spring notched what proved to be the game-winner — her 28th marker of the year — 10 minutes later as A-L (13-2) took a 2-0 lead. Tierney Hemphill made 14 saves over a full 80 minutes.
Emma Edwards made five saves for Olean, which finished the regular season 11-5. MacArthur echoed Freeman’s assessment of the Huskies’ effort.
“I thought Olean outplayed us, particularly in the second half,” he said. “In the first half, we carried a lot of the action. In the second, it was pretty much all Olean. I’m not sure we had more than two shots. They were winning 50/50 balls, we were out of position, we were waiting for things to happen instead of making things happen.”
With a chuckle of his own, he added, “ … but other than that we were fine. It’s kind of a wonder they didn’t tie it.”
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 1, Franklinville 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Mandy Hurlburt scored off a Camryn Earley feed in the 18th minute, and the goal held up for Ellicottville, clinching a league title for the Eagles (10-3-3).
Brooke Eddy made eight saves to preserve the shutout while Abby Burrell stopped an incredible 30 shots for Franklinville (2-11-3).
“The biggest takeaway is that we just played the No. 2 seed in Class C to a 1-0 game,” Franklinville coach Amanda Urmson said. “That was a game we needed going into the playoffs; it’s good for the girls to feel somewhat confident. We tied them last game (2-2), but I truly feel we played better today than we did in the tie.
“Abby has had an incredible season for us, and I never get tired of people telling me how impressed they are with her.”
Portville 4, Salamanca 2
SALAMANCA — Karly Welty scored twice in the second half, as Portville pulled away from a 1-1 tie at halftime.
Teagan Kosinski and Courtney Lyle also scored for Portville, Harley Robinson had two assists and Welty and Olivia Dean had one assist each. Faith Capito made five saves for the Panthers (10-3-2).
Ryleigh John scored both goals for Salamanca. Her first, off a corner kick from Rachel Chamberlain, tied the game with six minutes left in the first half. Mariah Downey assisted the second SHS goal.
Makenzie Oakes made eight saves for the Warriors (9-7).
“I think that (if) we minimize some mistakes, then it wouldn't come down to overtime or a one-goal game,” Warriors coach Michelle Hill said. “So now, this being the last game of the regular season, that's what we've got to work on going into playoffs. We've got to minimize those mistakes that other teams are able to capitalize on.”
Randolph 1, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0, OT
RANDOLPH — After a scoreless regulation, Tyra Clark tallied off a Willow Rader pass in the 18th minute of overtime to lift Randolph.
Miranda Waterman made six saves to keep the shutout intact for the Cardinals. Izzy Deliman racked up an impressive 29 saves for C-LV (4-12).
DISTRICT 10 REGION 6
Bradford 2, Erie 2, OT
ERIE, Pa. — Maddie Cowburn and Regan Johnson staked Bradford a 2-0 lead, but the Owls (11-6) ultimately had to settle for a tie.
Emily Prince and Chloe Shaw assisted on those markers while Mackenzie Lucas made nine saves for Bradford. Erie (5-11-1) answered the deficit with two second-half goals before the teams played to a stalemate in OT.
“There were two shots from 40 yards that we failed to step to the play, and Erie has some big legs,” Bradford coach Warren Shaw said. “We had enough opportunities to win this game in regulation, and we will improve what we are coaching there.”
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 2, Iroquois 1
YORKSHIRE — Kaitlyn Sobczak tallied off an Allison Kopinski feed 11 minutes into the second half to break a 1-1 tie and lift Pioneer.
Emrey Holland gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute, with Madison Matuszak picking up the helper, before Iroquois tied it. Jasmine Sims racked up 17 saves to keep Pioneer in it as the Panthers (12-3-1) both avenged a 3-2 loss to Iroquois from earlier in the year and handed the Chiefs (15-1) their only loss in the season finale.