DANSVILLE — One of the top girls squads in the Big 30, the Fillmore girls basketball team didn’t face too many fourth-quarter deficits this season.
With a spot in the Section 5 Class D1 championship on the line, they were presented with that very scenario on Tuesday.
And coach Tom Parks’ group responded.
Hannah Roeske posted 20 points and four assists and Fillmore managed to take control down the stretch in dispatching Batavia Notre Dame, 55-49, in a D-1 semifinal on Tuesday night.
Carlee Miller notched 14 points for the Eagles (20-2), who outscored the Irish 16-7 over the final eight minutes. Emma Cole had 10 points and eight rebounds while Riley Voss also had eight boards, adding three steals for Fillmore.
“It was a battle the entire way,” Parks assessed. “They came out (and took a 9-1 lead). We calmed down and took a brief lead, but we were chasing them the whole time. It felt like we couldn’t get over the hump.
“Finally, just past the midway point of the fourth, we took our first lead. I feel like that’s when the girls finally played their best, in that final four minutes. They really played like themselves, they played fearless and our defense turned up.”
With the win, the Eagles punched their ticket to the D1 title contest for the second-straight season. Parks’ team topped Avoca/Prattsburgh for the championship last winter.
“We’re really proud and grateful to have the opportunity to get there. It’s something we’ve set our sights on,” Parks said. “We know that getting there isn’t the ultimate goal, we still have another one to get, but we’re proud to have that opportunity. That’s what we’ve worked for, to get back there and have another crack at it.”
Morgan Rhodes led No. 5 Notre Dame (15-8) with 19 points.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS
CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL
Avon 48, Wellsville 39
HONEOYE FALLS — Sarina McDowell highlighted three players in double figures with 13 points to key No. 2 Avon.
Keni Read and Abby Decillis added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Braves (18-4), who outscored the Lions 20-10 in the final quarter to pull away. Avon also took advantage of a disparity at the free throw line, making 18-of-20 to Wellsville’s 7-of-14 effort.
Foul trouble to senior center Regan Marsh and missed opportunities plagued the Lions in the final frame, coach Michelle Alvord said.
“Regan picked up two quick fouls and had four with about seven minutes left,” Alvord recalled, “and we didn’t get her back in for a while. That was part of it. Toward the end of the game, it was a six-point game, we were fouling and they made their free throws. When they did miss, we didn’t get the rebound and we were forced to foul again.”
Marley Adams registered 17 points and six rebounds while Emily Costello and Jaylynn Mess each had three rebounds and three steals for the Lions. Marsh finished with five boards for No. 3 Wellsville, which finished the year 16-6.
IAC PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINAL
Archbishop Walsh 44, West Seneca Christian 34
WEST SENECA — Noella Policastro dropped in 18 points and Payton Howard notched 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to guide Archbishop Walsh.
Bobbi Kirkwood pulled down 11 rebounds for the third-seeded Eagles (3-13), who will meet No. 1 New Life Christian in Thursday’s championship game. New Life downed Walsh by scores of 48-13 and 60-14 in the regular season.
“Payton shot the ball particularly well, which is something we’ve been looking for for a long time,” Walsh coach Matthew Kichman said. “In general, this is a young group of girls, and it’s unfortunate that we’re getting to the end of the season, because things are starting to come together, which bodes well for the future.”
Caitlynn Weyand scored 12 points for No. 2 West Seneca Christian.