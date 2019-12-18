GAINESVILLE — Brooke DeGroff tossed in 15 points and Phoebe Conklin hit a dagger 3-pointer to key Letchworth past Wellsville, 38-31, in a non-league girls basketball matchup Tuesday.
Regan Marsh (7 points) and Marley Adams (8 points) grabbed 11 and seven rebounds, respectively, while Emily Costello had four steals for the Lions. Wellsville (4-2) trailed by only four when Conklin’s late 3-pointer sealed it, but it ultimately couldn’t overcome a slow start in which it trailed 18-11 at halftime.
“We knew Conklin to be a driver, so I was telling our girls not to let her get past us,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “Next thing I know, this rainbow of a 3 goes in and we couldn’t recover from that.
“We just couldn’t string anything together offensively. We weren’t very aggressive.”
NON-LEAGUE
Prattsburgh/Avoca 57, Andover 49
ANDOVER — Delaney Stowe (4 3-pointers) collected 20 points and Alexis Weldy added 13 to pace Prattsburgh/Avoca.
Emily Wahl racked up 27 points and seven rebounds while Kelsie Niedermaier and Tess Spangenburg each added 11 points for Andover (4-2), who narrowed an eight-point halftime deficit to one in the third quarter, but never took a lead.
“They made some really critical shots and we couldn’t get over the top,” Andover coach Jacob Bannerman said. “It was a good battle; it had a sectional feel for the whole second half. It was a fun game, for sure.”
Both of Andover’s losses this season have come to Prattsburgh/Avoca.
Genesee Valley 51, Belfast 41
BELMONT — Hailey Herring had double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds and Emera Aquila posted seven assists and five steals to guide Genesee Valley to its first win of the season.
Sierra Burrows added 10 points for the Jaguars (1-4), who outscored the Bulldogs 16-1 in the final quarter to overcome a 40-35 deficit.
“In the first half, we were kind of content coming back (on defense),” GV coach Bill Horn said. “The beginning of the fourth, we extended our pressure in the half court, got some late steals and made some foul shots.”
Mary Hamer had 10 points for Belfast (0-10).
CCAA WEST I
Southwestern 54, Olean 28
JAMESTOWN — A night after picking up its first victory, Olean dropped a league contest to fall to 1-4.
No other information was provided to the Times Herald
ECIC DIV. III
Depew 50, Pioneer 35
DEPEW — Kaylee Krysztof scored 22 points and Mia Vanelli notched 12 points and nine rebounds to propel Depew.
Kyler Felber had nine points for Pioneer, which fell to 1-3.