BELFAST — Hinsdale used a 22-9 second-quarter run to earn a season-opening 62-42 win over Belfast in Allegany County Division II girls basketball action on Tuesday.
Kayla Brooks led the Bobcats with 20 points on eight field goals while Ashley Chapman tallied 14 points on four field goals and four free throws.
The Bulldogs were led by Hamer, Borden and Sader. Hamer led the team in scoring with eight points on four field goals while Borden and Sader each tallied five points.
“We played a solid Hinsdale team tonight,” Belfast coach Jim Schneider said. “Hinsdale starts five guards and I thought my girls played very well against them. I thought it was a battler, and both teams played well. I am 100% happy with the direction of the Belfast girls program.”
NON-LEAGUE
Alfred-Almond 44, Scio 10
ALMOND — Zoe Balinsky and Maggie Griffin each scored in double digits to power Alfred-Almond past Scio (0-1).
Balinsky scored 12 points while Griffin added 10 of her own.
Clymer 52, Salamanca 36
CLYMER — Clymer grinded its way to a 2-0 start, using a 32-point second half to pull away from Salamanca.
Clymer’s Emma Wiggers scored a team-high 18 points on six field goals and four free throws to lead her team to victory.
Salamanca (0-1) was led by Nizhoni Kennedy, who scored 18 points of her own on six field goals and five free throws.
“Salamanca rebounded tough and they are a really tough team overall,” Clymer coach Scott Neckers said. “We are happy to escape with a win.”
TUESDAY
Andover 45, Jasper-Troupsburg 30
ANDOVER — Emily Wahl (5 rebounds) scored 20 points, while Livia Simon (6 rebounds) and Tess Spangenburg each scored eight points as Andover (2-1) picked up its second win of the year over Jasper-Troupsburg (0-3).
Jade Atherton had 11 points for J-T.