WHITESVILLE — After winning a sectional championship a year ago, the Fillmore girls basketball team picked up right where it left off by defeating Whitesville in its non-league season opener, 40-30.
Hannah Roeske led the Eagles with 10 points while Riley Voss and Jadyn Mucher chipped in with seven points each.
Fillmore jumped out to a 28-13 lead at halftime and didn’t look back.
For Whitesville (0-1), Vanessa Hall scored 16 points and hit two 3-pointers.
“We are very young and inexperienced, and I think that showed tonight against an experienced and well-coached team in Fillmore,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady said. “First-game jitters were definitely there, and Fillmore did a good job of not letting us get comfortable and not making anything easy for us. It was a very tough test right out of the gate, but it was also good for us and will help us build and improve.”
Bolivar-Richburg 46, Belfast 21
BELFAST — Aliyah Cole registered 16 points and Kelsey Pacer posted 14 to key Bolivar-Richburg to a season-opening win.
B-R jumped out to a 15-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Emma Sullivan made two 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Belfast (0-1).
Randolph 56, Olean 23
RANDOLPH — Sydney Hvizdzak racked up 26 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and four assists to power Randolph.
Kyra Pence and Payton Morrison added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Cardinals (1-0), who led 15-2 after the first quarter and never looked back. Tyra Clark chipped in seven rebounds, two steals and three helpers.
Chrissy Martin had 11 points for Olean (0-1), playing its first game after losing scoring sensation and Big 30 Co-Player of the Year Sara Pfeiffer to graduation.
New Life Christian 43, Central Baptist 24
YORKSHIRE — Brightleen Ngunyi racked up 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead New Life Christian (1-0)
Destinee Ayoh added 14 points while Maame Ohemeng contributed six points and six steals for NLC.
For Central Baptist, Sydney Swatland led the way with 16 points.
MONDAY
NON-LEAGUE
Mount Morris 47, Friendship 19
MOUNT MORRIS — Neveah Ross scored eight points in a season-opening loss for Friendship (0-1).