PORTVILLE — Karly Welty made eight field goals for 21 total points in leading the Portville girls basketball team to a 51-27 victory over Pioneer in the championship of the Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
Mallory Welty added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Panthers (2-0) and won the Tournament MVP. Karly Welty had five steals and three assists, Shayla Wilhelm grabbed 11 rebounds and Reggie Tkacik had seven boards.
Teara Tatko had six points for Pioneer (1-1).
“I was really happy with the way the girls played defense today,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “Our effort wasn’t what it needed to be in our first-round win over Cuba-Rushford yesterday. I didn’t know if it was nerves or if it was because Mia (Welty) went down with an injury 35 seconds into the game and we were all shook up over it.
“Either way, we were out of sorts and didn’t play hard. Today we were a different team. We won every quarter and even the two girls I pulled up from JV, Teagan Kosinski and Lilly Bentley, got quality minutes and their name in the box score.”
ADAM ELLIOTT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Ellicottville 39, Cuba-Rushford 27
PORTVILLE — Evelyn Nuzzo and Makenna Smith led Ellicottville (1-2) with 13 and 12 points, respectively, in the consolation game. Emilee Ruiz added eight points for the Eagles in their first win of the season.
Taylor Searle led Cuba-Rushford (0-2) with 10 points.
JACK BUSH TOURNAMENT
Wellsville 38, Northern Potter 20
WESTFIELD, Pa. — Wellsville (1-10) bounced back in the consolation game, as Marley Adams had 16 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Emily Costello had five steals and Kaylee Coleman marked seven boards and three steals.
“I thought our rebounding was a lot better than it has been,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “We played a lot more team oriented against Northern Potter.”
WARREN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Maplewood 60, Salamanca 15
WARREN, Pa. — Salamanca fell to 0-3 with a loss in the consolation match.
TWIN TIERS TOURNAMENT
Championship: Twin Tiers Christian 57, New Life Christian 14
ELMIRA — New Life Christian fell to 2-1 with a championship game loss.
Maane Ohemeng had five steals and eight rebounds for New Life.
NON-LEAGUE
Alfred-Almond 33, Houghton 27
HOUGHTON — Houghton fell to 1-1 with a narrow loss on Saturday.