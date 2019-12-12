FRANKLINVILLE — Allen Dunlap knew his team would be facing an uphill battle.
Earlier in the day, while being interviewed for the Cattaraugus County girls basketball preview, the Franklinville coach noted there was a strong chance that star senior Dani Haskell, the reigning Western New York Player of the Year, would be sidelined due to a nasty stomach bug that had progressively gotten worse.
Unfortunately, she didn’t.
And facing a strong Eden team that reached last year’s Section 6 Class B2 semifinals, the Panthers struggled.
Jessica Zittel led three double-digit scorers with 19 points and the Raiders took a 34-10 halftime lead before cruising 64-37 in the first round of the Franklinville Tournament on Thursday night.
Haskell, a three-time Big 30 Player of the Year, had begun to begun to come down with flu-like symptoms prior to the Panthers’ 64-39 loss to Chautauqua Lake in the Southwestern Tournament on Nov. 30.
“She came in (Thursday) for shoot-around with the idea that it was possible (to play) and through that time, she realized she wasn’t ready yet,” Dunlap said. “We’re not sure if we’ll have her (for the consolation game on) Saturday or next week. But it’s a viral kind of thing, and you can see that she’s just not herself.
“She’s definitely not ready.”
Brooke Woodward added 14 points while Rachel Wach chipped in for Eden, which will meet the winner of tonight’s game between Southwestern and Frewsburg in Saturday’s title contest.
With Haskell sidelined, the Raiders were able to key on Franklinville’s second-leading returning scorer, Abby McCoy, who was limited to seven points. Abby Burrell responded with a big game for the Panthers (1-2), scoring 20 points — all in the second half — while grabbing 15 rebounds.
“They came out and doubled Abby (McCoy) when she had the ball,” Dunlap noted. “It was tough for her to get good looks. On top of that, we were cold; in the first half, especially. We played them pretty even in the second half (Franklinville was only outscored 30-27). Abby (Burrell) had a big half for us.
“It was a tough game with some adversity and we learned a lot.”
SCIO TOURNAMENT Cuba-Rushford 49, Friendship 18
SCIO — Kate Howe recorded 20 points and Taylor Searle posted 11 to lead Cuba-Rushford (1-3) to its first win of the season.
Neveah Ross notched 11 points for Friendship (1-3.
Houghton 46, Scio 22
SCIO — Jessica Prentice and Sarah Retz both dropped in 17 points to key Houghton to a first-round win.
Emma Retz added 10 rebounds for the Panthers (2-2), who will meet Cuba-Rushford in Saturday’s championship game.
“Our best players really played well,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said of Jessica Prentice and Sarah Retz. “We really pressure and created a lot of nice turnovers. The girls did a nice job of finding each other and finishing. For us, this was a really nice step in the right direction.”
Camryn Wiech had nine points for the Tigers (0-4).
SHOOTOUT IN THE SWAMP Wellsville 47, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 23
ALLEGANY — Marley Adams racked up 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals and Regan Marsh notched 10 points and six rebounds to guide Wellsville to a first-round win.
Emily Costello added six steals and two assists while Kaylee Coleman chipped in seven rebounds and two steals for the Lions (3-1).
“(We got) a lot of steals, a lot of deflections,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said of her team’s defensive effort. “It was a really good overall team effort on defense. We were able to knock some shots down early and didn’t really look back.”
Alex Minnekine led Cattaraugus-Little Valley with 11 points. Wellsville will meet the winner of tonight’s game between Allegany-Limestone and Genesee Valley in Saturday’s championship.
AT SCIO Cuba-Rushford (49)
Howe 20, Searle 11, Jaffe 6, Hinckley 2, Neu 2, Forward 2, Cole 2, Shaw 2, Tylor 2.
Friendship (18)
Ross 11, Donohue 6, Gleason 1.
AT SCIO Houghton (46)
Prentice 6 5-5 17, E. Retz 4 0-2 8, S. Retz 8 0-0 17, I. Paschalis 0 0-2 0, Adenuga 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 5-9 46.
Scio (22)
Scotchmer 4 0-0 8, Wiech 4 1-2 9, Stilson 1 1-3 3, Warboys 1 0-0 2, Bozkurt. Totals: 10 2-5 22. Houghton 15 32 44 46 Scio 7 11 13 22
Three-point goals: Houghton 1 (S. Retz); Scio 0. Total fouls: Houghton 13, Scio 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY Wellsville (47)
Adams 6 4-6 17, Mess 2 0-0 5, Costello 2 2-2 7, Robbins 1 0-0 3, Coleman 2 0-0 4, Litzburg 0 1-2 1, Marsh 4 2-2 10. Totals: 17 9-12 47.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (23)
Al. Minnekine 2 6-8 11, Ab. Minnekine 2 2-2 6, Mikowicz 1 0-0 2, Ellis 1 0-0 2, Dorman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 8-10 23. Wellsville 14 23 31 47 Cattaraugus-LV 3 11 19 23
Three-point goals: Wellsville 4 (Adams, Mess, Costello, Robbins); C-LV 1 (Al. Minnekine). Total fouls: Wellsville 13, C-LV 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Wellsville, 55-20.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Eden (64)
J. Zittel 7 1-1 19, Klawon 4 0-2 8, E. Ballou 2 1-1 5, Brooke Woodard 5 1-2 14, Cockeral 1 0-0 2, Rachel Wach 5 0-0 10, M. Zittel 2 0-0 4, Spina 1 0-0 2, A. Ballou 0 0-2 0. Totals: 27 3-8 64.
Franklinville (37)
Milligan 1 4-8 6, Burrell 6 5-6 20, McCoy 3 1-2 7, Herman 2 0-2 4, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10-18 37. Eden 13 34 58 64 Franklinville 6 10 22 37
Three-point goals: Eden 7 (J. Zittel 4, Woodard 3); Franklinville 3 (Burrell). Total fouls: Eden 18, Franklinville 12. Fouled out: None.