Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio gets a 73% rating for the 2019 state legislative session by an environmental lobbying group.
That’s up 3 percentage points from the Gowanda Republican’s 70% rating last year from the Environmental Planning Lobby.
Former state Sen. Catharine M. Young, R-Olean, was not rated this year because she resigned March 5 to accept a post with Cornell. Her EPL score last year was 68.
Asked about his EPL rating Tuesday, Giglio first asked more about the group doing the rating.
“We’re rated by everybody,” the assemblyman said. “I don’t think I ranked 100% with any group.
Many Democrats in the Assembly and Senate got 100% scores based on their support for about two dozen bills singled out by EPL. Republicans generally scored lower.
This year’s Oil Slick Award winner was Sen. George Amedore Jr., R-Kingston, who EPL gave a 49% ranking, up from the 44% he received in 2015 as a freshman senator.
“I don’t like it when environmental bills are used for political purposes,” said, Giglio, who represents Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and part of Steuben County.
Giglio supported 21 of 27 of the bills EPL used to rank legislators in Albany. He opposed five and was excused from one vote.
EPL said in a press release accompanying their rankings of all assemblyman and state senators that it considered the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act the most important environmental bill passed this year.
In previous years, the Republican-controlled Senate bottled the bill in committee, but when Democrats won control in the 2018 election, things changed.
It was widely supported, but most opposition came from Republicans in both houses. Giglio voted against the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
“I’m a pragmatist,” Giglio said, saying some environmental bills are “oversold” by sponsors and some are “pie in the sky. I voted against some of these bills I thought were pie in the sky.”
The purpose of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed, is to adopt measures to put the state on a path to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 and achieve net zero emissions in all sectors of the economy.
The legislation establishes aggressive, legally binding targets to move New York’s economy off fossil fuels, according to EPL.
“It codifies New York’s strong climate and clean energy goals, and establishes a blueprint for doing so equitably across all sectors of the economy,” the EPL stated. “The CLCPA will propel New York as a global leader on climate action.”
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)