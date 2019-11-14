OLEAN — With approximately half of the Gift Tree families and individuals still in need of adoption, organizers are hopeful the community will dig deep and open their hearts to make a nice Christmas for needy families.
Megan Taylor, executive director of Interfaith Caregivers, which sponsors Gift Tree with the Olean Times Herald, said approximately 54 of the 106 families had been adopted as of Wednesday.
“We had some movement with the list being in the (Times Herald) Wednesday, and I’m anticipating hopefully more adoptions for tomorrow,” Taylor remarked. “While we’ve been slower out of the gate (with adoptions), the last couple of years we’ve really been hammering it.”
She noted adoptions of families, which were fewer in number last year, were taken care of during the first week the list of families and their needs were published in the Times Herald.
Taylor reminds the community that the program, through generous groups, organizations, families and individuals, has provided gifts to the needy in the Olean area for more than two decades.
“For over 20 years, our program has brought the spirit of the holiday to impoverished families,” she continued. “We serve the children of the working poor, disabled, veterans of wars, grandparents caring for their grandchildren and the elderly.
She said those who have adopted Gift Tree families now as well as in the past have come from all walks of life.
“They include a parent who remembers being a single, poor parent when their kids were coming up,” Taylor recalled. “Or a company that downsized locally, but the remaining employees still wanted to give back to the community.”
Others who adopted a family recently have included a 91-year-old veteran “who just felt like doing something fun this year.”
“Gift Tree is for the community, by the community,” Taylor continued. “It moves people, it brings people together, it makes people feel compelled to serve.
“Can you spread the word?” she challenged. “There’s only 52 families left. Our community has fulfilled these wishes -and more — year after year. Let’s keep it going.”
The Gift Tree listing will be published again in the Nov. 20 edition of the Times Herald and is expected to be in the Nov. 27 edition, unless all families are adopted. The listing will also be available for e-subscribers of the Times Herald.
The Gift Tree drop-off/pick-up location will be at the Robert H Livingston Community Center in Allegany at 188 W. Main St. Gift drop-off day will be Dec. 12 and agency pick-up day will be Dec. 13. Agencies will be assigned pick-up times.
Donations may also be mailed to the program, care of the Gift Tree Fund at Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 319, Olean, NY 14760 or online at www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org.
For more information on the program, to adopt a family or donate, call 372-6283.