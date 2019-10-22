OLEAN — Organizers of the annual Gift Tree program are reminding area agencies that the time is drawing near to submit applications for needy families and individuals to be helped this holiday season.
Megan Taylor, executive director of Interfaith Caregivers, which sponsors Gift Tree with co-sponsor, the Olean Times Herald, said the agency is waiting on applications regarding needy recipients from health and human service agencies in the area.
“Right now we’re in the receiving applications stage,” Taylor said on Monday. “We’ll go through the applications received by Oct. 31 and prepare to get them to the Times Herald” for publication of the wish lists.
Over the past 24 years, needy families and senior citizens from the area have been identified by agencies to receive gifts through the program. The families’ and individuals’ holiday needs, which will be published on several occasions in the Times Herald, will be met by local residents, churches, schools, organizations and businesses that purchase gifts for them.
Taylor had noted that In 2018, 83 families of various sizes were adopted. She said 73 families were part of the original intake process, but an additional 10 families were adopted for gifts thanks to additional donations and volunteer shoppers.
“Each year, we see where we’re at with the needs and demands, and we’ll try to help as many families as we can, as with last year,” she stated. “Last year, we had 73 families (published) in the Olean Times Herald, but we did an extra 10 because we had funds that were available to help more people.”
Taylor noted the program doesn’t adopt repeat recipients from one year to the next, which gives new families and individuals an opportunity to be helped.
“Unfortunately, the need is there” with new families identified each year, she remarked.
As in the past, the program is in need of donations from the community to ensure that if a family isn’t adopted, there will be enough extra funds to purchase gifts for them, or for extra recipients added to the list.
Taylor said there are enough volunteers to help with drop-off and pick-up days for gifts, but volunteers who like to shop would be appreciated.
“I have my volunteers ready, so I think my Gift Tree volunteers are set,” she continued. “But if anyone wants to be a volunteer shopper, they can call here about that.”
She said shopping for the program can be fun, especially for those who like to find bargains for the families.
The Gift Tree listing will be published in the Nov. 6 edition of the Times Herald and an updated listing will published each Wednesday in November after that, or until all families are adopted. The listing will also be available for e-subscribers of the Times Herald.
Taylor said all families were adopted in the first two to three days of last year’s listing.
The Gift Tree drop off/pick up location will be at the Robert H Livingston Community Center in Allegany at 188 W. Main St.
The gift drop-off day will be Thursday, Dec. 12 and agency pick-up day will be Dec. 13. Agencies will be assigned pick-up times.
Those who are unable to shop for gifts, but would like to help, are welcome to mail donations to the program, care of the Gift Tree Fund, at Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 319, Olean, NY 14760, with a notation of “Gift Tree” in the memo line, or online at www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org.
Those interested in shopping for the program may call 372-6283.