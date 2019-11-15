OLEAN — Pat O’Malley remembers how cold it was lighting a couple of hundred luminaries years ago in front of a local church in support of Genesis House.
While O’Malley will likely help light luminaries again, she and others with the annual benefit for the homeless shelter are offering an alternative to the traditional sale of candles in sand-weighted bags.
O’Malley, an organizer of the event, said a new feature for the Genesis House Annual Luminary Fundraiser is the sale of 12-inch paper lanterns with battery-operated lights. The $10 lanterns can be hung inside or outside in support of the luminary fundraiser held Dec. 21, the first night of winter — the longest night of the year, especially for the homeless. She said the sale of $10 luminary kits, which include 10 white paper bags, candles and sand, will continue on and asks area residents to place luminaries in front of local businesses, churches and parks during the event.
O’Malley said the glowing luminaries bags around town are beautiful to see the night of the event, but admitted it takes some effort to light each individually.
“The lantern is a lot easier,” O’Malley said. “It’s a nice little orb that lights up and you can hang it on your porch, window or wherever.”
She said the luminary committee believed it was time to try something different with the sale of lanterns this year.
“It’s always a terrible day when we do this,” O’Malley said, with the weather rarely cooperating. “Being in the rain and cold is never fun, and finding people to light them” is hard.
She remembers one year when she and her husband lit 200 luminaries.
“My husband and I were exhausted,” she recalled. “It’s a lot of bending, and if the wind is blowing it doesn’t work.”
O’Malley said another nice feature of the lanterns is that they can be folded up and used again.
In explaining more about the fundraiser, organizer Lauren Walker said the largest display of the luminaries on Dec. 21 will be in Lincoln Park, which is across the street from Genesis House. The hundreds of luminaries serve as a visual reminder of the hardships faced by the homeless. The benefit is also one of Genesis House’s three major fundraisers each year.
“We all struggle to face Western New York winters even with shelter, heat and food,” Walker observed. “Imagine trying to survive without. We encourage our community to join us in a show of support by donating or lighting up their own residence” with luminaries or lanterns.
Walker said Tops Friendly Market and Ried’s Food Barn have donated grocery bags for the luminary assembly. The two businesses will also welcome luminary volunteers to sell the luminaries at their front entrance. Tops will host the volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and Dec. 14; and Ried’s will host the volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.
In addition, Pleasant Valley Greenhouse will sell luminary kits at the business, and Scott’s Landscaping has offered to donate the sand used in the luminaria bags.
She said more volunteers are needed for lighting and cleanup on the night of Dec. 21 at Lincoln Park. Local Scouts BSA troops have been steadfast in their volunteer efforts at the park in the past.
Walker said kits can also be ordered by calling Genesis House at 373-3354 or by emailing her at laurenw3682@yahoo.com