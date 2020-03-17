OLEAN — In response to the coronavirus issue, administrators at the Genesis House homeless shelter in Olean have announced new guidelines that have been set in place to protect residents and staff.
On Monday, Deborah Westcott, interim director, said the plan is to restrict all traffic in and out of the shelter to everyone but the residents.
“All the residents have been informed of proper procedures for handwashing, sanitizing and keeping a distance from each other,” Westcott said. “They have been asked to stay in as much as possible.”
Westcott noted that if community residents want to drop off donations at the South Barry Street facility, they are asked to call the shelter first to set up a time to leave the donations outside.
“One of the residents or staff will then bring them in,” Westcott continued. “We are not accepting any clothing at this time.”
She said all business will also be conducted by phone, as well.
“If someone is in need, we will continue to serve, but they will not be allowed in the building until further notice,” Westcott stated. “If there is something we can help them with, it will have to be given outside.”
In addition, she said if an individual is homeless “and we have beds available, they must first call the Department of Social Services and present (themselves) as homeless and they will refer them to us,” she explained. “There will be a screening process in place before they are admitted.”
On a final note, Westcott said, “The staff at Genesis House pray for safekeeping and health to all as we work through this crisis together.”
Westcott said office hours at the shelter are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and they can be contacted by phone at 373-3354.
In other news from the shelter, Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, said a soup and salad fundraiser for Genesis House planned for March 26 at First Baptist Church in Olean has been postponed due to precautionary measures involving the coronavirus issue.