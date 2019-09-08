SCHENECTADY — The Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team wrapped up play in the NYSSCOGS Hall of Fame Tournament with another dominant victory, topping Cambridge, 4-0, on Sunday.
Alyssa Spring scored twice to lead the Gators while Morgan King had a goal and two assists. Grace DeCapua added a goal and Abbey Gardiner and Molly McClelland both had an assist.
Tierney Hemphill and Kelsey Riordan combined for the shutout for A-L. The Gators won their two games in the tournament by a combined score of 10-1.