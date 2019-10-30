ALLEGANY — Maura Vossler tallied 15 kills and two blocks to lead the Allegany-Limestone volleyball team in a first-round sweep on Wednesday.
The Gators won 25-13, 25-10, 25-8 over John F. Kennedy in the Section 6 Class C2 first round.
Cameron Riordan dished out 25 assists and dominated from the service line with eight aces.
No. 8 seed Gators (12-6) advance to the quarterfinals and will play No. 1 seed Leonardo da Vinci at 6 p.m. on Friday in Riverside.
“We played well and so far this is the furthest we’ve gotten in the playoffs in many years,” ALCS coach Terra LaCroix said, “so I’m really proud of my team.”
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS CLASS B1 FIRST ROUND Iroquois 3, Pioneer 2
ELMA — No. 9 Pioneer volleyball gave No. 8 Iroquois all it could handle, but the Panthers ultimately fell in five sets, 27-25, 19-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18 in the first round.
Emily Gordon had seven kills and five blocks for Iroquois (6-10) and Elena Azzi marked a team-high nine blocks.
Pioneer finished its season at 5-15.
Falconer 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
FALCONER — Rachael Harper posted a double-double with 11 digs and 10 kills to lift Falconer to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 sweep over Cattaraugus-Little Valley (5-14).
Leading the Golden Falcons defensively was Emily Melquist with 14 digs and eight kills. Ava Fenton finished with a double-double of her own with 10 digs, 10 assists and chopped in four kills and two aces. Serena Camarata was all over the court with 14 digs, seven assists, three aces, two kills and two blocks.
Seventh-seeded Falconer (12-8) will place No. 2 seed Wilson in Friday’s quarterfinals match at 6 p.m.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND Wellsville 3, Addison 0
WELLSVILLE — Sophomore Kaylee Coleman had 11 aces and four kills to lead in a first round sectional win over Addison, 25-10, 25-11, 25-22.
The Lions’ senior Delayne Mattison had nine assists and three aces while sophomores Marley Adams (two blocks) and Brooklyn Stisser (two digs, two aces) each had four kills. Also for Wellsville (12-6), senior Keara Ludu had five kills and two blocks while Mattie Buckley had six assists and two kills. Jaelyn Knapp added two kills.
For Addison, Sarah Gaines (two digs, two assists) and Kaylah Fortier (five digs) each had two kills and Haylee Fortier had four digs and two assists and Tristyn Risley had 11 digs.
No. 6 Wellsville advances in the Section V tournament to take on No. 3 Sodus in Sodus on Saturday at 6 p.m.
CLASS D2 FIRST ROUND Bolivar-Richburg 3, Lyndonville 2
GAINESVILLE — Jianna Nix had a team-high 15 kills and tallied three aces and two blocks to lead Bolivar-Richburg (5-11) to a 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 21-25, 25-21 thrilling win over Lyndonville.
“I thought we did very well in the first two sets,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Demi Elliott said. “We came out great but sort of died off in sets three and four. In the fifth set though you could tell that the girls just wanted it more. It was the first game that we played all together, meaning our hitting, defense and serving was all there tonight.”
Hailey Mascho tallied 11 digs and two aces and accounted for 24 points for the Wolverines. Kaitlyn Grazes handed out 16 assists and Emma Murphy finished with four kills.
CLASS D3 FIRST ROUND Houghton 3, Honeoye 0
HOUGHTON — Carissa Hilsher guided No. 8 seed Houghton to a 25-7, 25-12, 25-12 sweep over Honeoye with 17 assists, eight aces and three digs in the first round of sectional playoffs.
Ali Tucker chipped in with five kills, five digs and two aces, while Jessica Prentice finished with four kills and three digs.
Houghton (7-6) advances to play No. 1 seed Hammondsport in Saturday’s quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
Batavia Notre Dame 3, Hinsdale 0
BATAVIA — Hinsdale’s season came to a close Wednesday night with a 25-9, 25-8, 25-11 loss to Batavia Notre Dame in the first round of sectional playoffs.
The Bobcats finish with a 2-14 record.
Fillmore 3, Arkport-Canaseraga 0
FILLMORE — Erin Mawn led Fillmore with 22 assists, nine aces and 13 digs while Tayler Bedow added three aces, four blocks, nine kills and three digs.
The No. 5 Eagles (13-5) won 25-12, 25-14, 25-10. Jadyn Mucher added five kills and 12 digs.