ALLEGANY — It was smooth sailing for Jon Luce’s team in its first postseason game, as the No. 2 Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team defeated No. 10 Wilson, 2-0, in the Section 6 Class B2 quarterfinals.
After several chances early in the first half, Gators (14-2) broke through 30 minutes into the game when a Bryant Talbot cross made its way through traffic and found Noah Paterniti on the other side of the field, who finished it.
Luce said that once his team scored, they started to settle in.
“There were definitely some first-round jitters,” he said. “You could tell we were playing a little slower and our passes weren’t quite there.”
A-L scored again in the 14th minute of the second half when Michael Wolfgang was taken down in the box by a group of Wilson (7-8-3) defenders, earning a penalty kick.
Talbot buried the kick into the lower left-hand corner of the net, padding the Gator lead. It was his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.
The Gators controlled the pace of the entire game and didn’t give the Lakemen any good chances at the net.
Wilson pressed forward throughout the last 10 minutes of the game, but the A-L defense didn’t crack.
“Our defense is playing really well together as a unit,” Luce said. “They’ve taken pride in keeping a clean sheet for the last several games.
“Today was a little sloppy, but they’re a young group. Most of them are sophomores and we’re expecting them to play like seniors.”
Luce said that his team responded well to lineup adjustments.
“We changed where guys were playing a bit, and the guys we had come in off the bench gave us the spark that we needed,” he said. “We put the ball in the back of the net at the right time.”
The Gators will face Newfane In Saturday’s semifinal at Sweet Home High School in Amherst.
A-L had a chance to watch the Panthers play, which Luce hopes will be to its advantage.
Luce also said that he thinks playing on the turf will be of help to the Gators, as opposed to the grass field the Gators played their quarterfinal game on.
“The field was kind of wet and we didn’t have good footing today,” he said. “The field conditions shouldn’t be an issue on the turf, and I think we play better possession on it so hopefully it’ll help us.”
A-L and Newfane are scheduled to kick off at noon on Saturday.