MAYVILLE — Olean’s Nate Gabler earned a win in his only match with a win over Falconer’s Brody Little at the Last Resort Tournament on Tuesday night.
Also competing at Last Resort was Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Aaliyah Small (120-pound), Chrisitan Hines (126) and Daniel Briggs (160). Small earned a 13-9 decision win over Falconer’s Kailen Kinee. Hines went 1-1 at the tournament with an 8-5 win over Falconer’s Karsen DePasquale and a 5:30 pinfall loss to Frewsburg’s Russell Steward. Briggs finished 2-1 with pinfall wins over Fredonia’s Jacob Lemke and Lake Shore’s Dylan Carlson. Briggs fell to Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama-Clymer’s Ison Shirley by a 12-11 decision.
The tournament allows wrestlers get extra points needed to qualify for postseason. The sectional class tournament seedings take place Friday evening, with the tournaments beginning on Saturday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL Cuba-Rushford 3, Genesee Valley 0
CUBA — Caden Larabee dished out 21 assists and had five kills and two aces to lead Cuba-Rushford to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 semifinal win over Genesee Valley.
Caden Granger added five kills and two aces for the Rebels, while Devin Tullar had four kills and seven blocks.
Ethan Porter led Genesee Valley with 12 kills. Julian Mood finished with 11 kills, three aces, four blocks and two digs. Logan Torrey had 21 assists and two kills.
Cuba-Rushford advances to the finals and will play at No. 1 seed Wellsville.