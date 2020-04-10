A self-described hockey nut, Matt Wilson’s love for the sport began in the 1960s.
Wilson, growing up in Johnstown, had tickets with his dad to watch the hometown Jets — then playing in the Eastern Hockey League — at Cambria County War Memorial Arena.
The tickets were cheap, the facilities still in their infancy and the quality of play a bit behind other minor leagues at the time. But for Wilson and his dad, it didn’t matter; it was hockey.
“At the time, the War Memorial Arena had chicken wire around it. Literally. The goalies did not wear masks,” Wilson recalled. “It was insane to watch these guys play. But we really, really loved the hockey.”
That minor league hockey style, complete with the wacky promotions, the physical play and the abundance of scoring, was the inspiration for one of the most revered sports movies of all time: “Slap Shot.”
WHEN WILSON was away at grad school at the University of Pittsburgh, Hollywood came to his small town. The movie began filming in 1975 and featured those Jets — referred to in the movie as the Charlestown Chiefs, of course — and shot much of the 122-minute blockbuster in Johnstown in addition to scenes in Pittsburgh and Utica.
And though Wilson didn’t get a role in the movie starring Paul Newman and Strother Martin, his sister was able to secure a few appearances in the flick.
“She was a member of the Johnstown High marching band,” Wilson said proudly. “She played the french horn and they actually hired all the band members (for a few of the movie’s scenes), and they were given $10 an hour, which in 1975 was an astronomical amount of money.”
The film, which made over $28 million at the box office and is still referenced by hockey fans to this day, didn’t lead to long term success for the Jets franchise, as it folded just a few months after the movie was released because of a damaging flood.
Hockey returned to Johnstown a few years later, however, when the aptly named Chiefs began play in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) in 1988, just two steps away from the NHL.
“The Johnstown Jets had one of the most rough-and-tumble teams that you can imagine,” Wilson said. “The movie really is loosely based on the real Jets. It was amazing to see.”
FAST FORWARD a couple of decades, and Wilson’s passion for the game on ice only grew.
Wilson, and his wife, Paula, who live outside of Smethport, began quite the hockey journey in the early 2000s.
After discovering the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters through some channel-flipping on their Direct TV package, the couple began to attend 8-10 games per year.
As the product on the ice began to improve — the Otters won the 2001 OHL Championship — so too did the Wilsons’ desire to make the 230-mile round trip drive to Erie.
“It was very different from your typical minor league hockey,” Wilson said. “In some ways not as good, but in other ways every team had two, three, four players that were amazingly good.”
Wilson, who taught at Port Allegany Elementary School at the time, had to juggle his love for hockey with some groggy mornings in the classroom.
“They have 34 home games and we would go to every game,” he said. “I was a teacher at the time and the games started at 7:30, and my wife worked at Sena Kean Manor. We would leave from here and drive 115 miles to get to the game and then we would go and watch the game and then get home around midnight, if the weather was good, and then I’d get up the next day and teach.
“I’d always tell my students, ‘I’m getting off the train from Crankyville, so behave yourselves.’ I taught fourth grade at the time, but they understood.”
IN BETWEEN their trips to Erie, the McKean County couple also had season tickets to Pittsburgh Penguins games for two years. Additionally, they began traveling to Canadian minor league hockey hotbeds like Kitchner and Sudbury — made easier once Wilson retired from teaching in 2012.
“We went to games in Pittsburgh on weeknights in 2009, 2010 and 2011. (We) went to the game, got home at 2 o’clock in the morning, go to bed, get up and go to school,” Wilson said.
“I loved hockey so much, it didn’t matter. Paula did it, too.”
AFTER SEVERAL tough seasons that saw Erie near the bottom of the OHL standings during the mid-2000s, the Otters got one of the biggest jolts in minor league hockey history: The acquisition of Connor McDavid.
In three seasons with Erie, McDavid put up an astronomical 285 points, including 120 in 2014-15 — a season he only played in 47 games.
The Canadian superstar helped turn the franchise around and guided it to the championship series in his final season in Pennsylvania.
“You know what Connor McDavid is: He’s the best hockey player in the world, bar none,” Wilson asserted. “There’s nobody that can skate faster than him and there’s nobody that can do the things he does. Nobody.
“And we got to watch him for three years … for $12 a ticket.”
After McDavid was selected first overall by the Edmonton Oilers, the Wilsons still kept tabs on the former Otter superstar.
In fact, the couple received quite a surprise last February when they were wearing their autographed McDavid jerseys during an Oilers-Penguins game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
“In the middle of the first period, we are sitting in our seats and someone taps me on the shoulder and there’s Kathryn Tappen (from NBC Sports) sitting besides me,” Wilson recalled. “She asked me, ‘Would you like to be on TV?
“We went live and I told her how we knew McDavid and that we drove 230 miles every home game for 18 seasons. We’re Penguins fans, but we really like Connor McDavid and are die-hard Otter fans.”
WILSON’S love for the sport of hockey has allowed him to give back to this area, as well.
When he taught at Port Allegany, Wilson helped to make arrangements with the Otters to have the elementary school’s ensemble go to the games and sing the national anthems.
And though he admits that hockey is buried in the McKean County hierarchy of professional sports behind football and baseball, he hopes that more folks can get into the game on ice — especially after seeing all the fun he’s had at the games over the years.
“Paula and I became part of the Otters Fan Club and we would do things like set up food in the parents room,” Wilson said. “We got to meet some pretty neat players and get to know them. That’s one thing we like about hockey: The kids are so unassuming and polite.”