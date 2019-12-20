FRIENDSHIP — Over the years, Jeff and Dee Wolf have been staunch supporters of activities in Friendship to ensure their community remained viable.
Consequently, when Jeff Wolf, 67, was recently diagnosed with cancer and was unable to help his wife run their business, Friendship Hardware and Sandwich Shop on West Main Street, friends volunteered to wait tables to ensure their business remains viable.
One of their many friends, Mo Taleb, also set up a GoFundMe page to raise as many donations as possible to help with Jeff Wolf’s medical expenses.
When contacted Thursday, Dee Wolf said she and her husband are thankful to the people in their community for their help and support.
“We really appreciate any help because this (fight against cancer) is going to be ongoing,” Dee Wolf said during a break in her work at the restaurant. “He started his chemo the beginning of December.”
She said that prior to his diagnosis, they thought her husband had pulled a muscle in his back from chopping wood.
“It got progressively worse over the summer until he went to his primary (care physician) who took an X-ray,” she recounted. That lead to a visit with an orthopedic specialist who thought he had an inflammation of his spine and gave him steroid shots. When the shots didn’t help, Jeff Wolf went to Olean General Hospital, which provided a CAT scan.
“When they came back they said (to Jeff), ‘I’m sorry, you have metastatic lesions all over your spine,’” she recalled. The doctors later told them her husband had Stage 4 prostate cancer which had spread to his bones and spine. Surgery on his spine last week was done to help the chemo kill off tumors in that area.
In looking back at their life in Friendship, Dee Wolf said she and her husband have owned the hardware store for 13 years and the restaurant, located in the store, for the past five years.
“Basically (Jeff) had always cooked and made the same barbecue sauce (for sandwiches) for 20 years,” she shared. “We needed to do something to draw customers to the hardware store to keep the hardware business here for the town.”
She said after her husband became ill, he was unable to help at the business.
“It’s probably been over a month where he hasn’t been in here at all,” she added. “But I have a couple of wonderful ladies in town who come here and help me. These retired ladies come in and take orders for me.”
Dee Wolf said the volunteer help was something of a surprise to her and her husband, who have been married 27 years and have a grown daughter and son.
Dee Wolf said they are community-oriented, and always have been, because they believe it’s what one should do to help their town.
“When our kids were little we coached little league, we coached mini soccer, we were in sports boosters and we were Rotarians,” she remembers. “Now, we’re on the town library board.
“You do for your community, and you don’t really think about it until something like this happens and (friends) start coming together to help, it’s just amazing,” she remarked. “People offer rides, and he has friends who come and sit with him while I’m working.”
One of those friends is Taleb, who said the Wolfs “are the pillar of the community.
“Jeff always supported the police force and first responders,” Taleb said, while touting the couple’s other contributions to the community. “Through good food and funny stories, (Jeff) quickly built up a following and everyone started raving about their sandwiches. Jeff always greeted his customers with a smile, and customers from town residents to state police kept coming back.”
Taleb said he started the GoFundMe page to help the couple with the mounting medical costs.
“Every bit of the donations collected helps Dee with medical costs, as well as keeping the store and restaurant open now that only one of them is able to work,” Taleb added.
Janet Mahoney, who is one of the women who volunteers to wait tables, summed up why the community has stepped up to help.
“We’ve been friends a long time and they’re amazing,” Mahoney said of the Wolfs. “It has been very wonderful the number of people who have come in and asked about Jeff. It’s been an amazing experience for me — it really makes me realize what a lovely area we live in, there’s so many nice people.”
To help the Wolfs, visit their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jeff-wolf-medical-Care