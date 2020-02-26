The first day of state championship alpine ski racing didn’t go according to plan for the Fredrickson twins, but they made up for it the second.
Sisters Logan and Hayly Fredrickson, both juniors at Ellicottville Central School, finished first and second in the state at the NYSPHSAA giant slalom championships Tuesday at Bristol Mountain.
Logan Fredrickson, who last year won both the slalom and giant slalom, took first in the GS with a combined time of 1:56.54, running times of :55.69 and :57.85. Hayly Fredrickson was close behind with a time of 1:59.49 (:59.44, 1:00.04).
“It’s outstanding,” Eagles coach Kelly Fredrickson said of his daughters’ performances. “They were able to regroup and put the first day behind them. They were upset about the first day, but they were able to put it behind them and regroup and really ski fantastic. Hayly won by over three seconds (over third place) and Logan won by over six seconds, pretty much dominated the race. Logan was actually only beat by two boys, and Hayly would have been sixth.”
Teammates Cecelia Carls and Emmylu Carls and boys teammate Adrian DeOrbe did not finish their first run in the GS.
On Monday, DeOrbe finished 30th in the boys’ slalom.
“He’s a senior this year and his goal was to do better than half, which he did in the slalom,” Kelly Fredrickson said. “He had a goal and he did it. In the giant slalom the next day, he DNF’d, he fell in the first run.”
Hayly Fredrickson was 31st in the girls slalom. She fell on her first run and hiked to finish with a total time of 1:46.24 (:58.48, :47.76). Logan Fredrickson did not finish her second run after a strong first run of :45.59.
“Just a tough day,” Kelly Fredrickson said. “The conditions were pretty good, it’s just ski racing. You have good days or unfortunately one mistake can have a big effect. So Hayly caught an edge, slid out, had to hike around the gate, so that added a lot to her time on the first run. Logan was third after the first run, and then on the second run, Logan hit a gate, we believe, with her foot and it popped her ski off and she slipped out, tumbled into the fencing they put along the trail to keep you from going into the woods and got a scrape on her chin, but was fine.
“That kind of pretty much took us out of the competition for the team championship barring any of the competitors not finishing events.”
Cece Carls was 36th (1:47.47) and Emmylu Carls was 41st (1:50.91).