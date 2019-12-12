OLEAN — The Olean High boys swim team once again gave itself a chance despite a limited number of first-place finishes.
But this time, those second- and third-place finishes weren’t quite enough.
Matt Brockelbank (100 free, 100 breast) won a pair of events and Fredonia edged the Huskies 92-85 in a CCAA meet at the Olean Intermediate Middle School on Thursday. The Hillbillies logged eight firsts to Olean’s four and did just enough elsewhere to come out with a win.
“We’re a young team that’s showing improvements every meet,” OHS coach Dan Brown said.
Mark Brown took the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley while Graham Kinnard captured the diving event for the Huskies (2-2). The team of Shay Lippert, Kinnard, Brown and Daemon Hobson placed first in the 200 freestyle relay.
AT OLEAN
Fredonia 92, Olean 85
200 medley relay: Fredonia (Frerichs, Brockelbank, Murphy, Morrow) 2:04.47
200 freestyle: LaGrow (F) 2:25.65
200 IM: Brown (O) 2:25.32
50 freestyle: Wittmeyer (F) :25.53
Diving: Kinnard (O) 220.05
100 butterfly: Murphy (F) 1:02.83
100 freestyle: Brockelbank (F) :55.83
500 freestyle: Brown (O) 5:52.93
200 freestyle relay: Olean (Lippert, Kinnard, Brown, Hobson) 1:45.56
100 backstroke: Frerichs (F) 1:09.79
100 breaststroke: Brockelbank (F) 1:11.30
400 freestyle relay: Fredonia (Murphy, Wittmeyer, Frerichs, Brockelbank) 4:03.06