Four Big 30 players and a pair of coaches highlight the CCAA Division I East girls basketball postseason awards, announced Tuesday with the completion of all teams’ seasons.
Franklinville Danielle Haskell was selected as the Player of the Year. The senior guard led the league with 31.2 points per game. Haskell also averaged 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 4.9 assists per game. She broke the all-time Western New York girls basketball scoring record of 2,947 points this season after scoring 38 points against Randolph on Jan. 31. She later became only the fourth player in New York state girls basketball history to eclipse 3,000 career points with a win over Falconer.
Joining Haskell on the first team is classmate Abby McCoy, who averaged 16 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 4.2 assists per game. Haskell and McCoy guided Franklinville to two playoff wins before falling in the Section 6 Class C2 championship game against Holland.
Portville senior Karly Welty and sophomore Mallory Welty each received first team honors. Karly Welty finished the season by averaging 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 3.7 assists per game. Mallory Welty registered 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 3.9 assists per game. The Welty sisters helped guide Portville to a No. 1 seed in the Section 6 Class C1 tournament. The Panthers defeated Gowanda in the quarterfinals, but were knocked out after a loss in the semifinals to Falconer.
Joining Haskell, McCoy and the Weltys on the first team were Gowanda junior Miya Scanlan; Randolph junior Sydney Hvizdzak; and Silver Creek sophomore Abby Rice.
The Coach of the Year honor was split between Franklinville’s Allan Dunlap and Portville’s Inga Welty. Dunlap guided Franklinville to a season-high 14 game win streak and an 18-5 overall record. Welty led Portville to a 16-6 overall record, including a six-game win streak before falling in the sectional semifinals.
The team sportsmanship award went to Silver Creek.