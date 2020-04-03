FRANKLINVILLE — As young athletes in the Big 30 and beyond are stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, Jeff Haskell has posed this question: “Why be normal?”
Through a series of videos posted on his Twitter account, Haskell has been challenging basketball players in Western New York to continue to train with drills that can be done at their homes.
Haskell said that inspiration came when his kids suggested that he share the workouts and drills he was doing with them at home.
“We had done a bunch of shooting clinics in the east called “Why be normal?” so I said, let’s do it,” Haskell said. “Even if we get five or 10 views, we’ll keep posting them.”
He didn’t expect his first video, featuring a drill to help find the laces on the basketball, to reach over 7,000 views.
“It turned into a much bigger audience than I had ever thought,” Haskell said. “Most kids don’t know the intricacies of shooting. It’s not super exciting for them, but these are all informative things to learn how to shoot.”
Haskell, the former Franklinville boys basketball coach and an experienced shooting coach, has already posted five videos that include drills on footwork and shooting approach.
He has received help from his daughter Dani, a senior at Franklinville who became Western New York’s all-time leading scorer by amassing over 3,000 career points, and his son Josh, a sophomore at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in Buffalo.
“I’ve told my kids since they were little: You might not be able to get to a gym today, but your driveway isn’t closed and your garage isn’t closed. Everybody has a road that they can dribble on.”
Dani was set to leave for Canisius College in June, where she will play Division I basketball for the Golden Griffins, while Josh was gearing up to play in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, an AAU circuit for which he plays out of Albany.
“When things came to a screeching halt, they had to make a decision,” said Haskell, who’s served as an assistant for the Franklinville girls team for the past couple of seasons. “They had to decide if they were going to come out of this situation better or not. They could let it define them or they could define it.”
As far as how long Haskell’s series will continue? Hopefully until sports resume, he said.
“We do it for fun, and it gives us something to look forward to,” he said. “If we need to get into ball handling and other skills, we will.”
His videos can be found on Twitter at @JHaskell5.