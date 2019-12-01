JAMESTOWN — Dani Haskell had a team-high 24 points along with nine rebounds to lead Franklinville in a 64-39 loss to Chautauqua Lake on Saturday at the Southwestern Shootout.
“They had a nice defensive game plan,” Franklinville coach Allan Dunlap said of Chautauqua Lake. “Their kids worked really hard and made it difficult for us to get open looks. We will grow from this loss and be better for it.”
Abby McCoy added eight points for the Panthers (1-1). Abby Burrell finished with four points while MaKaelynn Graves scored two points. Gabby Milligan tallied one point and led the team with 10 rebounds.
Chautauqua Lake was led by Lily Woodis with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists. Hannah Weise (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Rebecca Henry (10 points, 14 rebounds) each posted a double-double. Alexis Jacobson led the team in assists with 13.
NON-LEAGUEBATH TOURNAMENT Consolation: Andover 48, Jasper-Troupsburg 25BATH — Emily Wahl scored 17 points with five assists and three rebounds to guide Andover (1-1) to its first win over the season over Jasper-Troupsburg.
Tess Spangenburg added 11 points and four rebounds for the Panthers. Kelsie Niedermaier finished with a team-high 14 rebounds and had eight points, four blocks and two steals. Livia Simon scored seven points and brought down five rebounds. Kaitlyn Calladine tallied three points and Rylie Bryan had two points.
AT JAMESTOWN Chautauqua Lake (64)
Woodis 9 5-8 27, Weise 5 2-2 12, Henry 4 2-6 10, Jacobson 2 0-0 5, 2 0-0 4, Keefe 2 0-0 4, Aifa 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 9-16 64.
Franklinville (39)
Haskell 9 1-2 24, McCoy 3 0-1 8, Burrell 0 4-6 4, Graves 1 0-0 2, Milligan 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 6-11 39. Chautauqua Lake 18 32 49 64 Franklinville 8 16 28 39
Three-point goals: Chautauqua Lake 5 (Woodis 4, Jacobson); Franklinville 7 (Haskell 5, McCoy 2). Total fouls: Chautauqua Lake 10, Franklinville 14. Fouled out: None.