JAMESTOWN -- For 31 minutes and 46 seconds, the Franklinville girls basketball team had played well enough to check this final box in the final days of this golden era:
It was going to win a sectional championship at the Class C level.
The Panthers had led by 13 in the first half and 10 in the second. They’d overcome a couple of bad bounces down the stretch to maintain the slightest of leads. And when star senior Dani Haskell went to the line in a one-point game with 14.4 seconds remaining, her two freebies -- nearly automatic for her -- were going to be just enough to put this one out of reach.
Alas, the second free throw never materialized.
Franklinville was whistled for a lane violation, cementing its lead at 59-57 instead of 60-57. In the end, it loomed large.
On the ensuing possession, Kierra Kline, only an eighth-grader, took a pass from older sister Kaylin and buried a gutsy stepback 3-pointer with just 2.2 seconds left. And instead of a third consecutive sectional title, and the first in Class C, Franklinville was dealt a bitter 60-59 defeat by top-seeded Holland in the Section 6 Class C2 championship on Saturday at Jamestown Community College and an abrupt end to a prosperous six-year stretch that began with Haskell’s seventh-grade season.
“OUR KIDS played their hearts out,” coach Allan Dunlap said. “They played well enough for us to win. At this level, sometimes you’ve got to get a little lucky, things have to bounce your way, especially at the end of games, and it didn’t bounce our way there.”
Of the lane violation, he added: “It was 100 percent my fault. I was trying to get my kid off the line. Just in case Dani missed, I didn’t want to have a cheap (foul), an over-the-back that would put them on the line for two.
“I got her attention late, and as I got her attention, she started to move and the ball was already on its way. That was 100 percent my fault. But the other things are bad bounces, and sometimes, that’s how it goes.”
The Panthers have experienced a handful of different March endings in recent years.
Two years ago, it was the low of dropping a state championship in overtime, an outcome that was also ushered in by a late dagger 3-pointer. Last year, it was the high of bringing home that first New York State Class D title.
But this one was undeniably different.
IT MARKED the end of a glittering high school career for Haskell, who poured in 33 points on Saturday and finished her six years with an astounding 3,227 points, good for second in New York State history, and multi-year starters Abby McCoy and Abby Burrell, plus a handful of other seniors who contributed to impressive run in one way or another.
It was also the last game as Franklinville coach for Dunlap, McCoy’s father, who revealed afterward that he’s officially stepping down as head of the Panthers’ program.
Following Kline’s 3, second-seeded Franklinville called a timeout to advance to the ball to halfcourt. Haskell got up a clean look along the baseline, but her potential game-winner bounced out as the buzzer sounded.
“Obviously, I’m extremely proud of the kids,” Dunlap said. “Their passion for our program has been unmatched by any team or any group of kids that I’ve had in my 22 years of coaching. To see it end this way is really hard … it’s hard because I know how much our kids care about it, how bad they wanted it, how bad our community wanted to win, our school.
“I’m extremely proud that we’ve been able to compete at a higher level; I wasn’t surprised that we had a chance to win a sectional title (in Class C). It was certainly more difficult, but the passion and effort they gave … I couldn’t have asked for more.”
SIX-FOOT sophomore Claire Pikett scored 16 points while Kierra Kline and Kaylin Kline both had 12 for the Dutch (21-2). Holland was able to trim a 41-31 deficit to five entering the fourth and rallied from a 54-49 hole down the stretch with a series of big buckets from Pikett and Kaylin Kline, plus the help of a jumpball and a bench timeout when a jumpball could well have been called. Of Kierra Kline’s game-winning 3, Dunlap said: “It was obviously a big shot. Our kids played great defense all the way through. She stepped up and hit a big one when she needed to.”
McCoy finished with 10 points while Burrell had nine for the Panthers (18-5).
“It is the end of an era,” acknowledged Dunlap, who finished with a Franklinville record of 135-51, “and that’s hard because they’re great kids and they’ve given everything of themselves to the program, and I’m just going to miss that. I’m going to miss their dedication, their love for being there, their love for each other. On the back of our jerseys, we have the word ‘Together,’ and they really buy into that. It’s a nice program because of that.”
“It’s sad for me. We hope that our era will kind of set the blueprint for kids that are coming up that are going to be players in Franklinville as we go forward.”