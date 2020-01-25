ALLEGANY — The Franciscan Sisters of Allegany have long helped the needy and charities in the community through programs such as the Renodin Foundation and Canticle Farm.
The Sisters’ charitable work will be recognized this weekend when the Greater Olean Association of Churches conducts its annual Unity Service at 3 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, 115 E. Main St. The service will be followed by a reception and individuals of all faiths are invited to attend.
The Unity Service is the culmination of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity sponsored by the World Council of Churches. During the service, the GOAC will present the Ecumen Award to the Sisters for their dedication and service to the community.
“Every year the GOAC has sponsored a Unity Service as well as giving an Ecumen Award to an individual or group, who has highlighted in the ministry of their work, ecumenical relationships,” said the Rev. Kim Rossi, GOAC president. Rossi said the award has been presented to deserving individuals or groups in the community for as many as 25 years.
“This year we’re trying to represent all of the Sisters for their individual work and yet all of them collectively, so we’re giving them one award,” Rossi explained. “They have helped with all of the local churches in our ministry, in terms of even giving us donations from their small shop” which is located in the Motherhouse and sells handmade items crafted by the Sisters.
“They have also offered space and participated in some of the interfaith gatherings,” Rossi added.
She said the event will be held at the Motherhouse to ensure as many of the elderly Sisters as possible are able to attend.
Sister Mary Lou Lafferty, local minister of the congregation, said the award is quite an honor for the Sisters to receive.
“Although they’re saying it’s for the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, it’s really for all the things the Motherhouse does for people in the Southern Tier area — Cattaraugus, McKean and Allegany counties.”
Lafferty said the Sisters’ charitable work is found in a number of community programs, as they are no longer able to work in institutions such as schools and hospitals.
“But there are all of the things that we can still do to promote the mission,” Lafferty added. “To reach out, regardless of who the people are. I think that’s how they know us here in the area because of our outreach. They are little things, but they do mean a lot.”
Lafferty said the congregation also appreciates the fact that the GOAC is conducting the event at the Motherhouse, as the elderly Sisters would have had difficulty traveling to another location.
“This is another token of thoughtfulness on the community’s part,” Lafferty observed. “And I think the intermingling of all faiths — that’s who we should be.”
