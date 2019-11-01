Francis named to women’s A-10 preseason third team

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – St. Bonaventure women's basketball sophomore Deja Francis has been named to the Atlantic 10 Preseason All-Conference Third Team, conference officials announced.
A native of Queens, Francis averaged 9.4 points and 3.5 assists per game as a freshman, earning a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team last season. Francis ranked fourth among all Atlantic 10 freshmen in scoring and was second in assists.
Francis' 104 assists in 2018-19 were the most by any Bonnies freshman in over 20 seasons. Francis scored in double figures 12 times.
The 5-foot-7 guard is the eighth Bonaventure player to earn preseason honors dating back to the 2002-03 season.
The Atlantic 10 released the Preseason Coach's Poll and saw the Bonnies picked to finish 13th of 14 teams this season.
The Bonnies officially kick off the 2019-20 season Tuesday at the Reilly Center when they host St. John's. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.