GOWANDA — Coming off its first victory of the season, the Cattaraugus-Little Valley boys basketball team seemed poised for its first win streak.
Though a tight game throughout, the Timberwolves held a two-point lead through the first quarter, had it tied at halftime and took a 33-31 advantage heading into the final period. A costly fourth quarter, however, was too much to overcome.
Tyee Nagel registered 20 points, John Ondus added 10 and the Panthers outscored the Timberwolves 20-8 over the final eight minutes to turn a nip-and-tuck affair into a 51-41 triumph in a non-league contest Thursday.
It was Gowanda’s first win of the season.
Kordell Oakes and Josh Halterman had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for C-LV (1-3).
“Turnovers really cost us in the fourth quarter,” C-LV coach Josh Forster said. “We didn’t have enough energy to come back.”