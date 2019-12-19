PORTVILLE — The Portville wrestling team hadn’t won its own tournament in a decade.
It changed that narrative over the weekend.
Four wrestlers captured individual titles and the Panthers topped a field of 13 teams for the Portville Invitational championship on Saturday. PCS (252 points) edged Southwestern (226) for the No. 1 spot while Jamestown (159.5), Eden (145.5) and Franklinville (142) rounded out the top five.
Fellow Big 30 programs Salamanca (9th place, 68 points) and Cattaraugus-Little Valley (10th place, 50 points) also competed.
Dakota Macho (152 pounds), Kirk Hall (145), Julian Morales (195) and Hunter Saltsman (285) all took first place in their weight classes to lead the Panthers to their first in-house title since 2009. In the 145-pound match, Hall decisioned teammate Lucas Smith, 7-4, for the top spot. Mascho pinned Southwestern’s Dagon Bryant in 4:34 for the crown at 152 while Morales won by fall over Southwestern’s Zach Johnson in 1:35.
Aside from Smith, Luke Haberly (120), Roland Thompson (170) and Jayden Lassiter all reached the title bout in their weight classes before finishing second overall. Mario Pascucci (113) and Ande DeArmitt (138) each added third-place finishes for the Panthers, who had a tournament-best 10 wrestlers place inside the top three.
“I’m just really proud of how our kids wrestled,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “We had eight kids in the finals and four win their matches. I thought our young kids did a great job and helped us win by securing points. Just proud of how we did and the attitude of everyone. We are getting to where we want to be.”
For Franklinville, which had seven wrestlers earned top-three finishes, Ethan Coleman (106) and Cleon Lawton (170) both had individual firsts. In the 170-pound bout, Lawton pinned Portville’s Thompson in 3:51 for the championship. The Big 30 swept that weight class, with Franlinville’s Everett Leonard decisioning Randolph’s Ryan Inkley, 2-1, for third place.
Coleman defeated Southwestern’s Neves Hoose via technical fall for the title at 106. Cayden Hatch (113), Nolan Palmatier (132), Tyler Learn (138) and Dylan Bleau (220) all had second-place finishes for FCS.
For Salamanca, Trevor Ellis took third at 126 pounds while Devin Bialaszewski took second at 285 pounds. Ellis won the third-place match over Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Christian Hines via forfeit while Bialaszewski was pinned by Portville’s Saltsman in 2:47 in the heavyweight bout.
Daniel Briggs had the lone top-three finish for the Timberwolves, placing third at 160 pounds.
“Southwestern is a pretty good team,” Milne added. “You also had to be impressed with Franklinville, especially in the 106-pound match.
“Also, the 160-pound finals match between Jayden Lassiter and Giovanni Schifano of Eden was great. Schifano is ranked No. 1 in Section 6 and Lassiter is right behind him and the match came down to a last-second take down.”
Portville returns to action Friday and Saturday at the Southern Tier Wrestling Officials Association (STWOA) tournament in Salamanca.