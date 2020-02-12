OSHKOSH, Wis. — The accolades keep rolling in for former St. Bonaventure star Jaylen Adams.
First, he was named the NBA G League Player of the Month for January. Now, he’s been named to the Midseason All-NBA G League Teams.
If you’ve paid any attention to the NBA G League Twitter account the awards shouldn’t be surprising. After all, Adams appears in highlights with a ridiculous stat line night after night as he fills the stat sheet with the Wisconsin Herd, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the season, he’s averaging better than 22 points per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor. In 28 games, he’s added 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in his second year as a pro.
While leading the Herd to the best record in the NBA’s official minor league and its best start in franchise history, Adams comprised averages of 22.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists, while shooting 50.6 percent from the field in January. He scored in double figures in all 10 games and had six 20-point performances. Adams had his best month to date, scoring 226 points in January while leading the Herd in scoring in each of the final six games. Adams’ highlight of the month came in a 122-115 victory over the Grand Rapids Drive in which he scored a season-high 39 points (11-18 FG, 6-12 3FG). The 39-point effort was the highest scoring output by a Herd player this season, and the performance is tied for the fifth-most points in a single game in franchise history.
NBA G League coaches, general managers voted on the top performers from the first half of the season from their respective conferences to create the All-Midseason Teams.
Prior to being named Player of the Month, Adams was named Player of the Week for games played from Jan. 20-26. Adams becomes the second Herd player to win Player of the Month honors this season after Rayjon Tucker received the award in December. Adams and Tucker are the first pair of teammates to win the award in back-to-back months since the 2016-17 NBA G League season.