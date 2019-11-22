ST. BONAVENTURE — Justin Winston jogged through the double-doors leading to the home locker room inside the Reilly Center, his forehead already glistening despite being another 15 minutes from the official start of practice.
He was among the first batch of St. Bonaventure men’s basketball players out on the practice floor Friday, corralling a couple of student managers to rebound while he put up a series of 3-pointers and pull-up jump shots.
The 6-foot-8 forward and his No. 35 practice jersey had become so saturated during this brief, yet rigorous, routine, he politely pointed it out before shaking the hand of a reporter who was there for this very subject.
He wasn’t the only Bonnie in this position, however.
At the other end of the floor, classmate Alejandro Vasquez was going through his own pre-practice workout with assistant coach Sean Neal and teammate Alpha Okoli. Each had to make 10 3-pointers from alternating spots in the corner before giving way to the next guy.
In this particular sequence, both players were locked in, as Vasquez, who’s made 7-of-18 triples (.389) on the year, finished with three-straight makes while Okoli sank nine in a row before his first miss.
Beads of sweat poured down the forehead of the latter, as well.
This has become the working routine for St. Bonaventure’s emerging freshmen duo.
AS FIRST-YEAR players in their opening month at the college level, neither is particularly talkative.
“It was cool, I enjoyed it,” Vasquez answered succinctly to the first question he took in a postgame press conference, after scoring a game-high 20 points in the Bonnies’ exhibition win over Alfred on Oct. 30.
He was nearly just as reserved — not in an arrogant, but rather a bashful way — after erupting for 20 more in his team’s 80-74 triumph over Rutgers last Saturday, Bona’s first real victory of the year.
Winston is the same way.
An eight-question interview with the Pleasantville, N.J., native in the RC Friday lasted just two minutes and 24 seconds. And again, it wasn’t because he was dismissive of the request; it’s become clear that, right now at least, both players would prefer to express themselves through their play.
And that’s what they’ve begun to do.
THE PATHS to their performances against the Scarlet Knights — Vasquez had 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting while Winston notched 19 on 6-of-11 from the field — were different.
Vasquez was a starter from the get-go, joining only Jaylen Adams and Kyle Lofton as freshmen to crack the opening-night lineup under Schmidt. He shot his way out of that spot before being reinserted last week in Toronto.
Winston, meanwhile, played only the final minute in a season-opening loss to Ohio, ostensibly because he wasn’t quite ready from a system standpoint, before earning a bigger opportunity due to the injury to Osun Osunniyi.
He’s only gotten better in extended minutes since.
“(My only thought) was just keep my head up, keep working, and that’s it,” said Winston, when asked what’s changed for him in these last two-plus weeks, other than seeing the court more. “I’ve just been waiting for my moment, and eventually it came.”
Just four games in, both players have already made their presence felt, displaying the same kind of promise that Lofton and Osunniyi did as freshmen last year amid similar early-season struggles.
And though neither has “arrived” just yet, the block of clay that each is working with is evident.
Vasquez has led the Bonnies in scoring three times in five games counting the exhibition contest. He’s one of just three Bona freshmen to average 10-plus points and shoot better than 38 percent from 3-point range over his first four games, again joining Adams and Lofton in that category.
Winston has scored 10, 10 and 19 points since that one-minute night against Ohio, displaying both the ability and efficiency that has led to the following numbers: 46 percent from the field, 56 percent from 3-point range, 83 percent at the line.
Both have become increasingly confident as they go.
“I had some jitters the first game,” Winston acknowledged. “I think everyone had jitters; if you don’t have jitters, there’s a problem. But now, definitely, especially being comfortable with the team, I’m real comfortable now.”
THOUGH arriving at their own pace, their destination was ultimately the same: in the starting lineup, together, against Rutgers.
And if their outings that night were any indication, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them remain there, alongside the sophomore trio of Lofton, Osunniyi (when healthy) and Welch, as the season picks up.
“Definitely,” Winston answered, when asked if that was a goal.
What else does the freshman big man have in mind? Allow him to answer in a concise manner:
On how he defines himself offensively: “I can play in-and-out. I’m just trying to take advantage of the mismatch on the perimeter.”
On if that resounding win over Rutgers can serve as a springboard for this young and still maturing team going forward: “Yeah … we’re ready.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)