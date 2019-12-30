BUFFALO — Ever since St. Bonaventure joined the Atlantic 10 (nee Eastern Eight) back in the early 1980s, its view of the Little Three and now Big 4 has changed.
Before conference play, Bonnie fans lived for games against Canisius and Niagara. By 2010, when the University at Buffalo added a fourth school to the Western New York Division I hoops mix, Bona’s focus was on its conference.
Not so with the Golden Griffins or the Purple Eagles and, to a lesser extent, the Bulls.
And the proof came Monday night at UB’s Alumni Arena when a crowd of 6,003, sans students, showed up to see if Buffalo could complete a home sweep of the Big 4.
The Bulls did, via an 84-79 victory (more on that in a moment), and first-year head coach Jim Whitesell bubbled, “I’m very happy with the win.”
And, addressing the importance of the Big 4, he maintained, “It builds interest in the area and that’s really important when you play each other.
“Bona is a team that’s been to the NCAA Tournament, the NIT … last year they played for the Atlantic 10 Championship. I have much respect for what they do and I told our guys these Big 4 games are going to get you ready for MAC (Mid-American Conference) play because they’re very intense, everyone’s well-prepared, guys are familiar with each other and that’s what you see in conference play.”
He added, “Tonight was a great crowd … the kind you want to see when you play at a high level … bright lights, you’ve gotta go out and play and compete at a high level.”
BUT BONA coach Mark Schmidt, and most of his predecessors back to Jim O’Brien who coached the team when SBU joined the Eastern Eight, see the value of the Little Three and Big 4, but in a broader sense.
Schmidt, 7-3 all-time against Buffalo, admitted of Monday night’s physical battle, “I don’t know if it’s the Big 4 … I tell our guys, we practice at it and work at it 365 days (a year) and we have 31 opportunities ... this is one of those opportunities. These kids work their tails off and every game is special.”
And, last night, Bona almost made it a disaster for the Bulls on their home court.
The Bonnies roared out to a 12-point lead less than eight minutes in before UB started clawing back.
As Whitesell recalled, “You can see why they won seven in a row (coming in), they came out and got after us. I told (my team), ‘We’ve got to compete … these guys are competing. We’ve got to play harder.’
“These Big 4 games are hard-fought. Our guys knew we were gonna play a really good basketball team and they were tonight.”
The Bulls got the message, taking the lead for good with just under 10 minutes to play.
And with 1:36 remaining, UB was up by a dozen.
But with Buffalo fans confidently streaming toward the exits, Schmidt’s young team showed why, after starting 0-3 and 1-4, it put together that 7-game win streak.
In a span of 45 seconds, the Bonnies outscored UB 10-1 and had a possession where a trey would have tied it at 80 with just over a half-minute to go.
Four free throws in the last 20 seconds gave the Bulls just enough cushion to hold on.
But Schmidt’s team had given an emphatic example why this is a far different team than the one that played the first five games.
“GIVE OUR guys credit, we fought back … our guys didn’t quit,” he said of the comeback. “I knew our guys would make some plays … we got some turnovers and came back and that’s a credit to the guys we have.”
Of his team’s turnaround, Schmidt added, “When we were 0-3 and 1-4 and were banged up if somebody had said we were going to be 8-5, I probably would have taken it.
“I’m a firm believer that your record is what it is. You’re gonna win some you’re not supposed to win and lose some you’re not supposed to lose ...so 8-5 is better than 5-8, I guess. Now it’s our second season and we’re going into our Atlantic 10 games starting Sunday.”
And for St. Bonaventure, those are the ones that count most.
