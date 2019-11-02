EAST AMHERST — Dale MacArthur said the feeling of winning a sectional title hasn’t changed, but many of his players are enjoyed it even more, knowing this is their last time through the Section 6 bracket.
The Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team won its fourth sectional title in the last five years by defeating Wilson 7-0 in the Class B2 championship on Saturday at Williamsville East High School.
The Gators boast a roster of 27, including 19 seniors, many of whom won a New York State Class C championship in 2017 and made the state Class B semifinals last year.
“It's a thrill,” MacArthur said of winning the B2 title. “You get new kids and it's a thrill for them and therefore it's a thrill for you.”
But for the many seniors who have been there before, MacArthur noticed a “sense of urgency” this year.
“Many of them have been there and done that,” he said. “They went last year and went to the semis and this year, I think they're always after that.
“This is it for them,” MacArthur added. “Unfortunately we had one (injury, to Sofia Fortuna), and we're not sure what it is, but it's unlikely to be good news for their knee. But we'll just have to take it a day at a time, hope for the best and plan for the worst.”
The Gators (18-2) will return to Williamsville East on Tuesday to play Iroquois, the winner of B1, for the overall Section 6 Class B championship.
Two Division I-bound seniors, Alyssa Spring and Molly McClelland, again paced A-L’s offense. Spring scored a hat trick, while McClelland had two goals and four assists. Also for A-L, Kait Higby and Abbey Gardiner both had a goal and Mallory Voegelin had an assist.
“Every time, winning is special,” McClelland said, “but being with 19 seniors and playing with them since I was four, it's just a great feeling winning sectionals with all of them.”
A-L scored just five minutes into the game and piled up a 4-0 lead at halftime. To MacArthur, however, the key wasn't starting strong, but rather sustaining success throughout the game, especially on the defensive end.
"Two out of the last three games," he said, "we ran out to a pretty good lead and then they gave up three goals — in a half against Southwestern and a half against Roy-Hart — so our challenge in the short one-hour practice we had (Friday) and then today was we've got to keep our intensity. We can't just drift off and say, 'Oh, we're up 4-0 and that's the end of the game.'
"It's always good to get the first one, because it puts them in a different mindset than it does us, when you think everybody's all even. It was important, but I was more concerned (that) we can score, it's just can we defend and today we did a pretty good job on them, I think."
Goalkeepers Tierney Hemphill and Kelsey Riordan combined for a shutout on seven saves, as Hemphill played the game’s first 72 minutes. Hemphill made several difficult stops off of corner kicks in the first half to keep Wilson off the board.
“Some of them were made when there's a gang of people and I'm sitting right here (on the sideline), I can't even see them,” MacArthur said of Hemphill’s saves. “But I know the ball didn't go in and I know it was hit pretty hard. So I was pleased with how she played, she played quite well, especially coming off a game where she gave up three goals. I don't blame her for those three goals, but goalies are the last one, so they don't like being scored on regardless of the reason. It can shake you a little bit, but I thought she came out confident and played well.”
Wilson goalkeeper Isabella Lemke made 10 saves.
Spring has eight goals in three playoff games for the Gators, coming off of four against Roy-Hart in the semifinals.
“Ho hum … another hat trick. She had four the other night,” MacArthur joked when told of Spring’s three goals. “But no, I don't mean to diminish her accomplishments, it's just that's her job is to score and she loves to do her job and she does it well. So we worked on a couple moves for her, she pulled one tonight, and you're always excited when a kid does something that you've tried to encourage them to do and they're successful with it.
"Her shooting has improved dramatically, she's going back to get the ball as she did, she's always done it but she's really going aggressively back now and it's just fun to watch.”
Of her four assists, McClelland said she tries “to give everyone an opportunity to score.” MacArthur said she’s also doing her job by setting up teammates, even when she doesn’t get credit for an assist.
“She doesn't have the assists this year (17 through Saturday) that she did last (27), but as I told her, you don't have to because we've got three other people whose assists are up this year,” MacArthur said. “And many times they're getting assists because Molly's getting the ball to them in a position where they play to the shooter. As long as we get an assist and we get a goal, I'm happy and they kind of understand that.”