Fleming’s team ‘struggling to get over hump’

ST. BONAVENTURE — It probably wasn’t the best time for asking Jesse Fleming to assess the performance of his team two-thirds of the way through the season.
After all, St. Bonaventure’s fourth-year women’s basketball coach had just watched his Bonnies lose a 61-60 Atlantic 10 heartbreaker to Saint Joseph’s on a lay-up as the Reilly Center buzzer sounded Wednesday night.
Bona had rallied from a 10-point deficit in the latter stages of the third period and taken a 60-59 lead with 21 seconds to play. After a Bona timeout with 11 ticks left, St. Joe’s missed two lay-ups but 6-foot-2 sophomore forward Katie Mayock rebounded the second one and put it in as time expired.
Back in his office, minutes after the game ended, Fleming lamented, “I should have had us foul … we had two to give.”
The loss dropped Bona to 4-15, 1-5 A-10 while the struggling Hawks, equally desperate for a conference win, improved to 8-10, 2-4.
STILL, though aching over the defeat, Fleming explained where his team is with 10 games to play.
“I think we’ve got some pieces,” he said. “(Junior forward) Emily Calabrese is starting to grow up because we were going into games knowing we would probably get beat at that spot (in the middle). She’s taken a big step … so there’s been growth there through three years. I’m starting to see what we could be.”
But Fleming also knows why the Bonnies are where they are.
“We need more depth … we need better players … I need to coach better,” he said. “We’re not where I want to be. I really thought (at this point) we’d have seven, eight, nine wins. We’ve been in so many games like (against St. Joe’s) where we’re there and (hanging) around … it’s a struggle and I feel we should be farther along than we are.”
Six of Bona’s losses have been by 10 points or fewer, including a 1-, 2- and 3-pointer.
FLEMING pointed out of his time as an assistant with his SBU predecessor, Jim Crowley, “The hardest thing was accrue the talent.
“When (I) first got here (as head coach) with Miranda Drummond leaving, we probably didn’t have the overall talent to just be competitive. And I don’t want that to come off as it was Jim, it was just a cyclical thing with five 1,000-point scorers leaving and one of the best classes in history. There wasn’t a lot of depth behind (them) and a couple of kids left after their first year with me.”
He added, “You’ve got to get the talent back and I think the scores show we have the talent. The biggest jump for us, you have to learn how to win. That’s such an abstract thought, but it’s a real thing.
“You learn by winning … the game tonight, that ball not going in and it’s a win and then another win happens and it just happens organically. That’s the struggle right now is to put the belief in these players that they’re good enough and they can win these games … don’t expect the worst at the end of a game because that’s the rut I feel our program is in right now.”
Fleming pointed out his greatest encouragement this year and his biggest disappointment.
“They’re coachable … they take care of the ball,” he said. “My first years we were averaging 17-18 turnovers, it was 2-1 turnovers to assists. Now we’re giving ourselves a chance (under 10 average giveaways the past four games).
“Me not being able to help them out at the end of games … to give them something to get them over the hump … something they’re super confident with at the end of the game,” he cited as the major frustration. “ I’ve got to do a better job.”
THEN, OF COURSE, Fleming is saddled with the inevitable comparison to Crowley who, in his last 10 seasons, took the Bonnies to two NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 berth, plus four trips to the WNIT.
“He’s no Jim Crowley,” some critics maintain.
But, alas, Fleming is … almost exactly.
Crowley went his first seven years without a winning season. He often joked that the only reason he wasn’t fired was that “nobody cared about the program.” Then, too, his roster persistently conjured high GPAs and didn’t get in trouble.
In his first three season at Bona, Crowley’s teams went 26-58, including a 6-22, and 13-35 in the A-10. Fleming’s first three campaigns, against a slightly expanded schedule, SBU went 25-64, 12-36 in the conference.
Fleming worked for Crowley during his undergraduate days and was hired as an assistant upon graduation.
“I was a manager when we went through that (struggling stretch) with Jim,” he said. “My first year (as an assistant) we had success. It’s not about me compared to Jim … (Athletic Director) Tim Kenney’s amazing with that, he has way more patience than I do. I just want to win, I want us to have success.
“We finally have kids that work extra in the gym and put in the time and really deserve some success. That’s where my frustration comes from ... I know how hard that hump is to get over.”
For the record, in Crowley’s fourth year the Bonnies were 9-19, 5-11.
