OLEAN — As quickly as lightning and wind swept through Olean Thursday afternoon, it stopped — but not before inconveniencing hundreds of area residents.
More than 1,000 city of Olean locations had no electricity after a flash thunderstorm hit, drenching the populace in 1.25 in. of rain over two and a half hours, according to New York State Mesonet data.
Parts of the city lost power at 4:08 p.m., according to National Grid’s outage map, with electricity coming back within a few hours.
Portville wasn’t as lucky. After 115 customers lost power, many had to wait for it to be restored until roughly 10 p.m. Thursday, according to outage reports.
In the town of Olean, roughly 11 customers were reportedly affected. In Allegany and Hinsdale, fewer than five residents lost power in each town.
The National Weather Service out of Buffalo issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 4:33 p.m. for Southeastern Cattaraugus County, about half an hour after the worst of the storm hit Olean. Another warning was issued for Allegany County as the storm continued east.
The messages warned of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail, with minor damage to vehicles possible as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
A lightening strike caused some commotion Thursday off of North Union Street Extension near several businesses. Witnesses reported seeing the strike, which Subway employees said took out their power for a few minutes. Olean police said the incident led to damage to a car’s windshield, though officials had no details on how the damage occurred.
Since the start of year, the area has accumulated 28.71 in. of precipitation. NWS data shows 12.72 in. of rain fell on Olean in June and July.
That’s above normal, said Steve Welch of the NWS. He said the Southern Tier in particular has been wetter because of thunderstorm activity.
The weather service has issued 80 severe thunderstorm warnings so far this year.
And there’s a chance of more. Welch said the chance for thunderstorms will persist every day through Monday, though Thursday had the highest possibility.