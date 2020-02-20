BRADFORD, Pa. — The initial group of players named to the 47th annual Big 30 Charities Classic has been released. This year’s game is set for the night of Aug. 1 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
The all-star football game, founded by Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the Big 30 border with New York leading the series, 22-21-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities, and, over the first 46 years, the game has donated over $1.7 million to local causes.
Added today to the New York squad are Allegany-Limestone’s Daniel Stayer, Portville’s Michael Stillman and Southwestern’s Dominic Certo.
Pennsylvania’s additions are Oswayo Valley’s Colton Gietler, who played for Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany’s Montgomery Tanner and Smethport’s Hunter Lent.
Today’s six initial selections begin rosters that will number 40-plus players come game day.
STAYER was a 5-foot-11, 195-pound fullback/middle linebacker who was a Section 6 Class C All-Star who earned his team’s Unsung Hero Award. He also was a Chautauqua Cattaraugus Athletic Association baseball all-star and Gold Glove winner.
He will attend Alfred State College and his favorite memory playing football was “playing a game on the Buffalo Bills practice field.”
Certo was a 6-foot, 160-pound wide receiver/cornerback who was a first-team all-star wideout for the Jamestown Post-Journal as well as Western New York Athletics after setting three school receiving records.
After graduation he will begin heavy equipment operation training.
Stillman was a 5-6, 160-pound quarterback/safety who earned Portville Player of the Week honors. He will attend Jamestown Community College to study nursing.
GIETLER was a 5-foot-9, 160-pound running back/defensive end-linebacker who earned District 9 All-Star status.
A member of the National Honor Society, he has yet to select a college but will major in engineering.
Tanner was a 6-foot, 145-pound receiver/cornerback who will attend Pitt-Bradford and major in criminal justice.
He wants to participate in the Charities Classic “to be a part of the history of the great game between Pennsylvania and New York.”
His favorite football memory playing for Port Allegany was “Coach (Justin) Beinkowski’s constant constructive criticism of my game.”
Lent was a 5-10, 155-pound fullback/defensive end who will join the workforce after graduation. His favorite football memory was “getting to play with my brother and all my cousins this past season.”