Finals for Southern Tier's Got Talent are Saturday

SALAMANCA — It all comes down to this for one talented Southern Tier resident.
The final round of the second annual Southern Tier’s Got Talent show at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater is set for Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
Sixteen contestants are left to secure a top-three finish, many of whom have been part of the process since auditioning at the begging of February.
“We didn’t have as many people audition as last year, so we cut fewer,” said Glenn Wahl, organizer and Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association member.
The biggest change this year from 2019 is the format of the competition, which Wahl said keeps all of the contestants all three weeks and decides the winners on a point system instead of cutting the number of contestants after each round.
“That way, they can hear what the judges have to say and work on improving for the next time,” he said. “This past Saturday (Round 2) we saw quite an improvement in a lot of the contestants who had taken the judges’ ideas to heart.”
During each round, Wahl said the top three performers of the night were identified, giving everyone an idea of who stood where going into the next week. He said in first place going into Saturday is Dwain Graham, but those in second and third are close behind.
“The person who won first last year is in it again,” he added. “There’s probably about five or six from last year in it this year as well.”
Also new this year was the number of judges, Wahl explained, going from two during the first round to five during the second round and a total of six for the final round.
“I wanted to weight it because we’re just taking totals, so this weighs it more toward the end,” he said. “All it takes is somebody forgetting one line of their song, so you never know.”
Having 16 contestants has helped balance the shows’ times, each lasting about 2 hours 15 minutes with an intermission. Wahl said there have been some new types of acts featured this year outside of traditional singing or playing instruments, including a short comedy sketch with one person playing all the characters and a stand-up comic routine.
Some bonus entertainment is also being planned for the evening. Emcee of last year’s event, Skyler Schapp, and some of his friends will perform a few songs while the judges total up their scores, Wahl said. Last year’s second-place finisher, Tim Hollamby, will perform.
An intermission will be held halfway through with free water and baked goods for sale from Cupcaked of Ellicottville.
The event is a fundraiser for the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association. Tickets are $7 each at the door. Young children admitted free.