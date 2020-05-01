Some leftover quotes on the Bills draft from third-year Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane:
What was the dynamic when you took Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, projected as a first rounder, with the Bills’ initial draft pick at No. 54 in the second round?
Beane: “There were guys on both sides of the ball with 10 picks left that were in the mix, including Epenesa. We never tried to trade up in the second round. We liked who was on the board and we had good grades. Obviously Epenesa, you’ve seen his production. I assume he fell because of his 40 time (at the Combine, a slow 5.04 seconds). Some people knocked him a little bit on that, but I’m looking for football players and he’s a damn good football player.
“The thing about Epenesa that I really liked is his versatility. He’s got a couple years of double-digit sack production. The Holiday Bowl he was the MVP. He’s not gonna win the sexy appeal, I get that, but we’re Buffalo. Nobody thinks there’s anything sexy about Buffalo so he’s going to fit us well. He is a good ole Iowa boy.”
Was there tension in the third round waiting to draft Utah running back Zack Moss?
Beane: “It was much more stressful (than the second). We had Moss in a pretty good spot up there. There was starting to be a little mini-run on backs. I was worried about him. Fortunately, we actually were making some (trade) calls. It wasn’t going to be anything crazy, but we were talking to teams. He’s a guy that I felt fit a need, but we had him a little higher than where we got him. He was sticking out on the board and if I’ve got a guy that’s sticking out on the board with a need, I’m going to try to go get them.”
What about the quality of the draft?
Beane: “I don’t think it was as first-round deep. It was deeper in two and three than it was one, in my opinion. We had more second-round and third-round grades than we did first-round grades. But we did feel it was a deep draft. Some years, there’s more wild-card picks. It was getting very dicey, our third round was pretty picked over. Fortunately, some of the teams that were right in front of us had already picked a running back. So once it got close, I was just trying to stay in there. If they were willing to trade it, I would trade just to keep someone else who didn’t have a running back (from taking him). But they all made their picks and I felt pretty confident those last few wouldn’t take a back. I was just a little uneasy that someone may try and trade in to take Zack.
“Both of these guys (Epenesa and Moss), we feel are high-character and that’s very important to us. That’s why they were on the board. There were quite a few guys who (went in) the first three rounds that would have been on our boards as talented players, but we just didn’t feel they were the right fit.”
What did he see in Epenesa and Moss?
Beane: Epenesa has great measurables. His length and all those things, which I do find important. Zack is a very good complement to Devin (Singletary). Devin has that shiftiness. Zack’s gonna be more of that banging in there guy ...he’s going to lower that shoulder a little bit like Frank (Gore). Zack can catch the ball. So it won’t be that he can’t sit there and pass pro(tect), he’s a smart guy. He’s a pro and we’re looking forward to getting him in here and pairing him up with Devin.”
Is it possible this draft didn’t produce a single Bills’ starter?
Beane: Obviously, you would love to get all starters, but it doesn’t always work that way. As you get into the meat and potato rounds, if it’s not a guy that you think is going to start, you would love to get a guy that’s going to push a starter or be a solid backup. And if he’s a solid backup, how will he affect our special teams? Is he going to be able to get a jersey – they’ve upped that to 48 this year – how does he affect the game-day roster?”
What about the failure to draft a linebacker?
Beane: Obviously we added AJ Klein (as a free agent from New Orleans) who can play inside (or) outside. We have Corey Thompson coming back who’s had a little bit of experience and started a couple games. Vosean (Joseph, 2019 fifth round pick) was out last year with a shoulder. He’s beefed up some and I think it’s going to help him. And we’ve got a lot of young guys that are going to have to come in and compete. We do have a lot of open competition behind those starters. It’ll be interesting to see the cream rise to the top. We’ve got some young guys that have some talent. Now it’s going to be who takes on the challenge.”
