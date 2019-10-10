BOLIVAR — It appears as though Abby Hatch has Bolivar-Richburg’s number.
Three weeks ago, she scored the only goal of the Fillmore girls soccer team’s win over the Wolverines.
And on Wednesday night, Hatch scored the game-winner to lead Fillmore to a 2-0 victory over B-R in the first round of the Bolivar-Richburg Tournament.
The senior’s goal came in the 11th minute of the second half when she received a corner kick and took a shot from the right side of the field that found its way through traffic and into the net.
The goal came just a minute after the Eagles’ first big chance of the game, when Sophia Templeton was stopped on a breakaway by B-R goalkeeper Paige Taylor.
Fillmore ramped up the pressure after its first goal, and struck again in the 26th minute when Zoe Beardsley buried a shot after receiving a cross from Templeton.
Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said that Hatch’s goal was the moment that his team took control of the game.
“We started finding where the openings were and won more balls,” Beardsley said. “We were fortunate to score because once they needed two goals to win, it created a lot of pressure in a tight game like this.”
There wasn’t a lot to separate the two sides in the first half before Fillmore took control in the second.
Beardsley felt that as the game went on, his team started to play better.
“I liked how we got more composed as the game went on,” he said. “We played a little desperate early, but we got stronger and moved the ball better over the course of the game, which is the biggest thing that I liked.”
Shots attempts were 12-7 in favor of B-R.
Fillmore keeper Riley Voss made 10 saves, while Taylor made four saves for B-R.
“I think we played a really good game and controlled a lot of the first half,” B-R coach Mark Emery said. “The tide turned a bit in the second half and I think their first goal took a lot of wind out of our sails.”
Emery said that his team moved the ball as well as it had all season.
“Whenever we play (Fillmore), it’s a good game,” he said. “They’re a well-coached team and I enjoy that type of game because it prepares us for the playoffs.”
Fillmore (12-0-1) will play Whitesville in the championship game of the tournament on Saturday, while B-R (8-3-2) will take on Port Allegany in the consolation game.