WELLSVILLE — Dani Wolcott’s goal 12 minutes into the game was all the scoring Fillmore needed to get to the Section 5 Class D1 girls soccer championship with a semifinal victory over Arkport/Canaseraga on Wednesday.
Wolcott scored off a direct kick and Fillmore held on to win, 1-0. Riley Voss made 10 saves to earn the shutout for the top-seeded Eagles (17-0-1). Fillmore advances to face No. 2 Kendall on Saturday at a site to be announced.
Emily Fuller had eight saves for No. 4 Arkport/Canaseraga (11-5-2).
“It was everything you’d expect in semifinal game,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “We had to dig deep. It wasn’t one of our prettier ones, but energy and heart got us what we got tonight.
“We were missing four key contributors so we didn’t know what to expect. But we had to use the whole program tonight.”
CLASS D2 SEMIFINAL Hinsdale 0, Whitesville 0 (Hinsdale advances via PKs, 4-1)
WELLSVILLE — Second-seeded Whitesville and third-seeded Hinsdale needed two sudden death overtime periods and a penalty kick shootout to decide which team would advance to the sectional finals.
The Bobcats came out on top in the shootout following scores by Kayla Brooks, Jaden Sands, Ashley Chapman and Christy Childs. Hinsdale goalkeeper Haylee Jozwiak came up big throughout the match by finishing with six saves.
“We played a good game,” Hinsdale coach John Fitzpatrick said. “I thought we controlled a lot of it, but we just couldn’t put it into the net. They stopped us everytime we got down there. It was a hard fought game between both teams.”
Whitesville’s lone scorer during the penalty kick shootout was Kennedy Bledsoe. The Blue Jays’ goalkeeper Serina Button made 16 saves.
Hinsdale will face top-seeded Avoca on Saturday in the finals.
PIAA TOURNAMENT CLASS AAA PLAY-IN GAME Hollidaysburg 4, Bradford 3
DUBOIS, Pa. — A sluggish start in which Bradford allowed three goals in the game’s opening 15 minutes ultimately doomed them in a 4-3 loss to Hollidaysburg (13-6) on a rain-soaked DuBois High School field.
“Overall, it’s one of the better seasons you’ll see with Bradford girls soccer,” Coach Warren Shaw said. “But it’s all about the girls. It bodes well for the future because there’s a culture here now. There wasn’t necessarily a culture last year when I took over, now you see a culture shift. You can see the development is going to happen as we go. Next year is one more thing to build on. Hopefully we’ll come back, win another district title, and hopefully we’ll come back and (win in the PIAA subregion).”
The Owls (12-6-1) were led offensively by Regan Johnson with two goals and Maddi Cowburn with one. In net, Bradford’s Lea Kakolewski made 13 saves.