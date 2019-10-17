FILLMORE — Levi Webb (three assists) and Ethan Peet scored three goals each as the Fillmore boys soccer team ran past Cuba-Rushford for a 9-0 regular season-closing victory on Thursday.
The Allegany County Div. I victory clinches both a share of the league title and the No. 1 seed in the Section 5 Class D1 playoffs for the Eagles (14-1-1).
“That makes four in a row with at least a share of the county championship,” Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen said. “I was pleased that the kids came back this week and grabbed that.”
Carter Sisson chipped in two goals and an assist and Tobias Webb also scored a goal for Fillmore. Graham Cahill had two assists and Trevor Clark and Even Schilke tallied one each.
Dylan Valentine made two saves for his ninth shutout of the season.
Jarrett Campbell 12 saves in net for Cuba-Rushford (6-10).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I Genesee Valley 4, Bolivar-Richburg 1
BELMONT — William Scholes scored twice in a regular season-ending victory for Genesee Valley (6-10).
Christian Tuttle and Cody Schneider also scored and Trevor Clark had two assists for GV. Keegan McKnight and Schneider shared time in goal and had a total of three saves.
“The boys played well tonight, passed the ball around and we took care of the opportunities that were presented to us,” GV coach Ryan McKnight said.
Maliky Hall scored a goal for B-R (3-12-1). Wayne Carnuth had two saves.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Houghton 1, Hinsdale 0
HOUGHTON — With 15 seconds left in the first half, Duy Le scored the lone goal of the game to lead Houghton (10-3-2) over Hinsdale (4-12).
Le took a cross from a teammate, shot the ball off the goalkeeper and poked in the loose rebound to put the Panthers ahead.
Peter Betts made three saves for Houghton and Ashton Strange made one save for Hinsdale.
Andover 4, Belfast 2
ANDOVER — Tommy Thorp scored two goals with one assist and Spencer Cook had a goal and two assists for Andover (7-7-2) in its regular season finale.
Chris Walker also scored for the Panthers and Preston Ordway made 14 saves.
Christian Lopez scored off a Matt Weaver assist for Belfast (9-5-2), and the Bulldogs marked their second score off an own goal into the Andover net.
ECIC DIV. III Maryvale 9, Pioneer 0
CHEEKTOWAGA — Alex Raczynski scored four goals, Alex Jauch had two and Manpreet Singh, AJ Wellenc and Morris Morlock had one each for Maryvale.
Pioneer fell to 8-7-1.
UAVSL NORTH St. Marys 6 , Northern Potter 5
ST. MARYS, Pa. — Jakob Meeker scored twice for the Flying Dutchmen, and Nicolas Greenthaner, Dylan Aiello, Connor Gausman and Tim Schrecengost each tallied one goal for St. Marys.
For NoPo (1-13-1), A.J. Lehman and Ezra Sprow each scored twice, and Ryan Langworthy scored once.
St. Marys scored five of its six goals in the first half for a 5-1 lead at the break, and then the Panthers put up four goals in the second half, but fell just short of a comeback.
NON-LEAGUE Scio 2, Wellsville 0
SCIO — The Scio (14-2) defense didn’t allow a single shot on goal as the Tigers clinched the Number 1 seed in Section V Class D2 by defeating Wellsville (4-9-3).
“We had really good halfback play tonight that controlled the game,” Scio coach Dillon McFall. “Wellsville had a solid defensive game plan against us, but we were lucky enough to put two goals in.”
Bahrul Ulum scored a first-half goal for the Tigers, and Elia Traviani tacked on another in the second half.
Logan Dunbar made nine saves for the Lions.