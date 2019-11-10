HILTON — The Fillmore boys soccer team punched its ticket to the New York State semifinals with a 3-0 victory Saturday against North Collins (9-8) in the Class D Far West Regionals.
It marks the first time the Eagles have made it to the final four since 2007.
“When you haven’t been (to the state semifinals) in 12 years, one thing is significant, it’s a whole lifespan for a program. It’s an entire generation,” Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen said. “These kids have only heard about 2007, and it's hard for a coach to show them that it's a possibility because it's different for them to see it happen than hearing about it. It’s ancient history to them and it doesn’t register that it's possible.
“We went to states four or five times in a span of seven years in the 2000s. The kids were expecting to be there, and when you don’t make it, it's tough. We’ve been to the sectional finals and semifinals and were sniffing it but couldn’t break through. It even wore on me but I couldn’t be happier finally breaking through.”
Fillmore (19-1-1) dominated in the first half on the scoreboard and with possession. The Eagles captured the early lead following a corner kick by Ethan Peet that found Levi Webb inside the box and shot it past the goalkeeper. It was Webb’s team-leading 20th goal of the season. Fillmore tacked on two more goals in the half. Isaiah Voss tallied his eighth goal of the year off an assist from Webb. Eben Schilke put Fillmore up three after corralling a Peet deflection and slotting it home.
“I thought there were two factors that played into the game,” Mullen added. “I think we were very good in the first half and just survived in the second half. We didn’t play enough possession and we were scrambling. The first factor though was the wind, it was whipping around at least 15-20mphs and it really pinned North Collins on their side in the first half. We started with the ball at the 30-40 yard mark, but then it happened to us in the second half. The second factor was when we got a 3-0 lead, they got physical and three of our starters went to the bench. And we did what we had to do to survive.”
Fillmore goalkeeper Dylan Valentine was required to make four saves to preserve the shutout.
“I was really proud of the kids that came off the bench for us,” Mullen said. “Think about Eben, as an eighth grader who played a little for us this year, comes off the bench to give us almost half a game and then score was just unbelievable. The same can be said about Isaiah Voss and his performance. I think what can be said about a good team is when your starters are out and your bench can come in and perform just as well. I’m really proud of them.”
Fillmore advances to the New York State final four and will play Marathon (Section 4, 16-0-1) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Faller Field in Middletown. The winner advances to the State Championship on Sunday at 1 p.m.