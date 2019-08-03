Field of Dreams facility hosting grand opening Sunday
ALLEGANY — Area residents are reminded that the Field of Dreams assisted living and memory care facility at 3260 N. Seventh St. will host its grand opening from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The facility, owned by the Tanglewood Group, will provide tours of the upscale homestead located in a field of sunflowers. Visitors will be invited to walk through the facility as well as explore the outdoor fishing ponds and grounds as well as the state-of-the-art amenities. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information on the facility, or the agency, visit www.tanglewood-group.com online.