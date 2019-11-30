ALLEGANY — Administrators at Field of Dreams in Allegany have announced that a holiday season food and clothing drive is now being conducted through Dec. 19 at the 3260 N. Seventh St. assisted living facility.
Officials said collection boxes are located in the activities room of the facility. Donations of nonperishable food items such as canned goods are needed at the Olean Food Pantry, Specific items needed include spaghetti sauce, 100 percent juice, pancake mix, crackers and graham crackers.
Donations of winter clothing and toiletries for the Genesis House homeless shelter in Olean are also needed. Items needed include hats, gloves, blankets, coats and boots, along with dish soap, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, razers, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
The collection will be delivered to the food pantry and homeless shelter Dec. 20.
For more information, call Jessica Paprocki, activities director, at (716) 543-4200, ext. 4215.