OLEAN — Fewer than four weeks after the Rev. Anthony Salim arrived at St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church, it burned to the ground.
The pastor wasn’t sent to Olean to help a parish overcome the grief of a fire and find a new home, but that’s exactly what Salim found himself tasked with doing.
Three years later, St. Joseph’s moved into the former Transfiguration Oratory in North Olean, which the parish renovated and expanded on to.
While Salim gives credit to others — he often says God and insurance carried the parish through the ordeal, in that order — Salim certainly had a role to play.
“I think my job was to really tell (parishioners) to hang in there, persevere,” Salim told the Olean Times Herald this week. “‘You were gifted with faith at your baptism, now let your faith carry you through this.’ So my role would be to tell them that and to look at what the Bible tells us about being sustained through all of this and hang in there — and we have.”
Now, after the unexpected task of transitioning St. Joseph’s into a new home, Salim will retire from full-time ministry and return to his native St. Paul, Minn., this fall.
He’ll oversee St. Joseph’s popular Mahrajan festival and fundraiser Sunday, as well as its centennial celebration next month, but will officially step down Oct. 1 after eight years as pastor.
His replacement will be named by the Eparchy of St. Maron of Brooklyn, which oversees the Maronite churches of the east coast.
The 70-year-old Salim described his retirement as “bittersweet.”
“Mixed emotions of course — I do love this community,” he said. “I love the people of this community and working with them and it’s always been a good experience.”
There’s also mixed emotions felt by Salim’s fellow Olean pastors, like the Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, who has worked with Salim through the Greater Olean Association of Churches.
Rossi said they wish Salim the best in retirement, but will also miss his wisdom, sense of humor and company at local clergy’s weekly lunch sessions.
“He highly supports connectedness and collaborative work through the various Christian denominations and interfaith community,” Rossi said. “He’s been highly supportive and kind and cooperative in wanting to work together, and at the same time he’s extremely proud of his church and the work that they do.”
St. Joseph’s parishioners, preparing food in the church kitchen Thursday for Sunday’s Mahrajan, said they also wish Salim the best.
Peter Ash, a St. Joseph’s trustee, said he appreciates the work Salim did after the blaze at the former St. Joseph’s church.
“I have to give him a lot of credit for that because it was not an easy job,” he said. “Being a parish priest is tough enough, but having to deal with a fire weeks after you arrive, it takes a special person to keep everything together.”
It was an electrical fire that destroyed the former St. Joseph’s — located at 331 N. Fourth St. near Olean High School — on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2011. No one was injured.
While the Olean Fire Department was able to save a some key artifacts from the burning, 92-year-old structure, like the statue of St. Joseph that stood above the entryway and some of the windows, the building was left a total loss.
It was a devastating blow for the tight-knit parish, which has approximately 150 members and was started by Syrians who immigrated to Olean in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
“They had spent much of their religious lives at their church — weddings, baptisms, funerals,” Salim said.
In the following weeks, the parish moved into the former Transfiguration Oratory, which closed as a Roman Catholic church in 2009 after merging with St. John’s Roman Catholic Church.
Ultimately, Salim and other St. Joseph’s leaders decided to buy the oratory from St. John’s. They renovated it to fit the style of an Eastern rite church, and attached a new community center with a 160-seat hall, full kitchen, small chapel, classrooms and office space, which was completed in 2014.
Insurance paid for most of the $1.7 million project, St. Joseph’s officials have said.
“I think one of the chief jobs was for people to realize that the church is not primarily a building. The church is primarily people,” Salim said. “And that we would find a way to stay together as a church and then find a way to get a new building. So even if we had to be in a tent somewhere, as long as we could be united with God’s word and the Eucharist, we would still be a church.”
Salim, who has been in ministry for 45 years and was serving as a pastor in Brockton, Mass., before his Olean assignment, said he’s always wanted to “serve people.”
“Which can take a lot of forms, but as I grew up as a Catholic, I had good examples in the ministry and I thought to myself, ‘That’s a pretty nice way to serve people,’” he said.
Now he’ll return to St. Paul, where he has relatives and where he hopes to still be involved in part-time ministry. He’s also looking forward to enjoying the Twin Cities’ vibrant art scene.
Salim said while he’ll enjoy the diversity of different faiths and cultures of a metro area like St. Paul, he’s always appreciated the diversity of Olean.
“I like the people of different faiths in Olean. Olean seems to be, for its size, open to all of that,” he said. “It exists in other places, but it really exists in a special way in this town.”