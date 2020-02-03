Mckenna Maycock had an early look at the player Dani Haskell would one day become in high school.
During parts of Maycock’s junior and senior years at Randolph Central School, she took time to visit Franklinville to work out with Jeff Haskell, then the Franklinville boys basketball coach, and his daughters Allyson and Danielle. During her 2014-15 senior year, Maycock broke the Western New York career scoring record, finishing with 2,947 points.
The record stood for five years, and came down on Friday night, thanks to Dani Haskell. Haskell needed 36 points to tie Maycock and scored 38, breaking the record on some late free throws in a 75-66 victory over Randolph.
“It’s honestly just amazing,” said Maycock, who came to watch her alma mater play Haskell and the Panthers. “Mr. Haskell and Dani and Ally and I used to play in this gym together, like shoot around, Mr. Haskell helped me. So it’s amazing to see how far she’s come. She’s extremely talented,an amazing player and I’m so happy for her.”
Maycock said she got to know the Haskells through camps, then asked Jeff to help work on her shooting. She followed Dani’s career from afar as she played at St. Bonaventure the last four years, but got to see her in March, attending championship games at Jamestown Community College.
“It was just kind of sporadic throughout the season, maybe like a couple times a month, we would just come here, work on our shooting,” she said of the workouts with the Haskells.
“It was years ago and just seeing her grow from being that little girl to being the complete, amazing player she is right now is just awesome. I hope she just soaks it all in. I’m really excited for her.”
The admiration is mutual, as the younger Haskell, a Canisius recruit, said she looked up to Maycock as a star player at a small school who earned her way to Division I at St. Bonaventure.
“Of course,” Dani Haskell said. “She was a great player and came from a small school. Obviously Randolph’s just as small as Franklinville, so I always thought it was neat how good of a player she was knowing that she was from such a small town.”
Haskell is the fourth member of her own family to hold the distinction of Western New York’s all-time leading scorer. Her aunt, Laura Hughes, scored a record 2,196 by the end of her high school career at Franklinville in 1983. Haskell’s cousin Joelle Connelly scored 2,300 points by the end of her career at Pioneer through 2008. Most recently, another cousin, Sam Kopp, had 2,420 in her career at Franklinville through 2009.
“I haven’t thought about it that much (but) I think it’s so cool that my family has a lot of players (on the list) and I’m able to be one of them,” she said.
“It was really cool because all my teammates, were super excited for me and that’s really what it’s all about, my teammates and doing things together,” Haskell added of breaking the record.
Many family members, including her parents (her mother Jill is the team’s scorekeeper and Jeff an assistant coach), sister Ally (a sophomore softball player at Bona) and aunt Laura and cousin Sam were in attendance. Her younger brother, Josh, had a game that night at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in Buffalo, scoring 18 points in an 84-72 win over Niagara Falls.
Ally Haskell’s 1,938 points through her graduation in 2018 place her 16th among girls in WNY. Jeff Haskell scored 1,660 points in his high school career (through 1984) at Pioneer, 53rd among WNY boys all-time.
Now, Dani has a chance to put some distance between herself and the rest of the WNY all-time list. The Panthers have six more regular season games, so the 3,000-point mark would appear just around the corner. Then Franklinville, which moved up to Class C after winning the D state championship last season, will look to make another long postseason run.
“We didn’t know, maybe it was a good thing we were here, Mckenna was here, we knew she was capable of breaking it, that’s for darn sure,” Randolph coach Shawn Huntington said. “I knew she was going to have more motivation because she wanted that, plus we held her under her average last time so she was going to make sure it doesn’t happen again. It was good. That’s a lot of points. I know how much goes into that kind of stuff. To be able to witness both players hit that point is kind of neat for me.”
Haskell also had sen assists in the game.
“When the lead got to 20, I was a little worried that she was going to stop shooting, stop trying to score because that’s her character,” Franklinville coach Allan Dunlap said. “She sees the score and she says this is my chance to get everybody else involved, and she does that every time that we play, if we have a big lead this year. Those are rare, but that’s been her MO her entire career so it was no surprise to me that she was able to get other people involved and in turn, I think that helped her a little bit to get a couple open looks. She didn’t get many open looks, doubled every second and everybody knows where she is at every moment.
“It was indicative of her whole career. She’s had to earn everything she’s gotten and she deserves everything she gets.”