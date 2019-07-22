RED HOUSE — Fat bike, skinny bike, old or new, 10 speed or cruiser any bike will do.
Grab your family and friends, your favorite bike, and a helmet for a fun filled bike event Friday night in Allegany State Park.
Try riding a fat bike, learn about the local bike shops, bike trails and mountain bike groups like the Western New York Mountain Bike Association and Northern Allegheny Mountain Bike Association.
Certified Bike Instructors will be available at the event.
A picnic for participants starts at 6 p.m. at the Beehunter pavilion. The charcoal will be hot and ready if you chose to bring something to grill. Or bring a snack to share with other bike lovers.
At 7:30 p.m., a group ride will start around Red House Lake. Younger riders will have a shorter route and receive a gift at the end of the ride.
Registration is not required. For more information, contact the Environmental/Recreation Department at 354-9101, ext. 232.